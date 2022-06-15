MANKATO — Gary Kratzke, the longtime owner and operator of Matt J. Graif Clothing, thrived in a family-owned store in the face of competition from malls, discounters and big-box stores.
He built his reputation on selection, service, and reasonable prices and carried big and tall men’s clothing at a time when few local stores stocked them.
He was especially the go-to guy for a full line of formal wear for proms and weddings. Local teens from more than a dozen area high schools got their letter jackets from Graif Clothing. Those same teens later came back for tuxedos for weddings and business suits.
Kratzke died June 6. He was 73.
Friend John Harrington said Kratzke was a good businessman who knew how to build long-term relationships.
"Kids got their letter jackets from him and they got their tuxedos for prom from him, and when they needed clothes later, they remembered him and went to Graif's."
Harrington said Kratzke loved sports, particularly local sports, and was involved in many community groups. They were part of a longtime Friday breakfast group where the talk focused on sports. "We solved all of the world's sports problems," Harrington said.
Another member of the group was Ed Waltman, former Mankato Area Public Schools superintendent.
"When I became superintendent, it was a big change and it can be kind of a lonely job sometimes. Gary invited me to the Friday morning breakfast group. It was a big group and a diverse group who shared a lot of ideas, and in my role, that was important."
Waltman bought his clothes from Kratzke over the years. "He was super about what you needed and what looked good on you. He was the kind of guy that as soon as you met him you liked him and that was part of why he was successful. He was honest, hardworking, a family man — all the things you want to see."
John Kind, head of the Mankato YMCA, said Kratzke's personality helped make him a business success.
"When I worked at Taylor, I wore suits more and shopped at Matt J. Graif. I didn't buy that much from him, but he always made me feel like I was his most important customer. He just made you feel good as a person and feel good about shopping there," Kind said.
Waltman and Kratzke also played city league basketball together. "Gary wasn't real quick, but he was a great shooter. His nickname was 'sugar' because he had such a sweet shot."
Waltman said when he and Kratzke and some other friends realized they were getting out of shape in their 50s, they took up biking together. They started on shorter rides and moved up to 25 miles and then 50. "We wanted to do 100 miles, and we did it. We'd bike to Red Wing."
Kratzke's son, Joe, said his dad coached him in baseball, football and basketball.
"He was always there when we were younger and spent a lot of time with us in sports together."
Joe was the oldest, with younger siblings Jillian and Justin.
Kratzke's first wife, Julie, died of breast cancer in 1994. He married Laurel Tennessen in 1996.
"We went through a tough period when my mom was sick in 1992," said Joe, who was in his mid teens. "I grew up fast for the age I was. Dad and I became a team trying to keep things together and going with him to Rochester and things like that."
Kratzke began working at Graif's in downtown Mankato in 1973 and bought the store in 1982. The store was a longtime fixture downtown, opening in 1924.
In 2012 Kratzke sold Graif's to Randy Appel and Karissa Baukol, who later relocated from downtown to Riverfront Drive near the intersection with Madison Avenue.
In their retirement, Kratzke and his wife moved to a lake home in the Brainerd area.
Son Joe said his dad had a stroke in 2014 and was diagnosed with Alzheimer's with dementia at the end of 2018.
