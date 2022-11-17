MANKATO — The first of his family to go to college, local educator Roger Stoufer’s heart and soul were in education, his family said.
Stoufer was a teacher for more than 35 years, starting in Stewart and coming to Mankato in 1965.
He later served as the principal of the Alternative High School until 1997 before retiring and serving on the Mankato Area Public Schools board for five years.
Stoufer died Nov. 7 at age 83 of COVID-19.
He married Sheryl Preston in 1962 and they had two children. Sheryl died in 1975. In 1977, he met the second love of his life, Beverly. They adopted one son, Chad, from Korea.
For the couple, who were both teachers in the Mankato district, it was love at first sight, Beverly said. They connected over their mutual love of travel. “We dated four months before we were married.”
Beverly would later encourage him to run for the School Board.
“It was this time period when nobody had gone up to sign up to be on the School Board. I said, ‘Roger, I’m still teaching. You could do that,’” she said. “This was on Saturday, so on Monday when he went up there, there were 14 people that had signed up for the School Board. He came to see me, and he said, ‘Do you want me to be No. 15?’ I said yes.’”
Beverly encouraged Stoufer to run based on his previous experience. She said he would later win by a landslide.
“He enjoyed that experience. He was retired, so when each board member was assigned schools to go to, he would go to those schools and he would talk to those students, and he would talk to the teachers. He just loved it,” she said.
As principal of the Alternative High School, Stoufer would go the extra mile to help his students, Beverly said.
“When he first went to Alternative, there was a young man who was having trouble getting to school, and he wanted to get his driver's license but he didn’t have money, so Roger gave him the money.”
David Stoufer said his father touched a lot of people’s lives, adding that Stoufer never met a person he didn’t like.
“In the community side of it, that’s how I remember him. I didn’t know how many people he touched, but he was in education for 35 years, so I got the idea of it, but the messages, the phone calls and then the obituary comments, you got the real sense that he was a person who was always wanting to teach but also a person who always listened and always acknowledged the other person,” he said.
Stoufer was a writer and a reader. His passions included keeping up with politics and education. He wrote and published a book, "Tales of a Teacher." The proceeds went to charities. He was a member of the Memoirs Writing Group at VINE. His idea for the group to write the book "Preserving Memories," earned over $10,000 for the VINE Community Center, according to his obituary.
David said he was the kind of person you could learn from just by meeting.
“The way he did it, even though he wasn’t trying to teach this person anything, they just learned from him. You know how you experience being around somebody and you learn something from someone?”
He said his father gave him this advice: “Live every day to the fullest, just enjoy life and learn from others.”
Beverly said he was thankful for the life that he lived.
“He loved his life, and those were his last words — that he loved his life and he felt blessed,” she said.
His funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday at Centenary United Methodist Church in Mankato.
