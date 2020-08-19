GARDEN CITY — Bill James was adamant about never leaving his farm site north of Garden City.
"He was born there, lived there and refused to move into town," said his son, Billy James. "A couple of years ago my mom said if we're staying on the farm, we need a generator in case they lost power in a snowstorm. So last year they finally put in a generator."
James, a longtime Blue Earth County recorder, died Aug. 13. He was 83.
Blue Earth County Commissioner Colleen Landkamer, who served her first stint on the County Board while James was recorder, said he was a dedicated public servant.
"He was passionate about his job. He came in early and stayed late. And he was passionate about this staff. He really cared about them and they cared about him, and that says a lot."
She said his knowledge and dedication brought him state and national recognition.
"He did a lot for Blue Earth County. We were lucky to have him. He was just a really good guy," Landkamer said.
James was appointed Blue Earth County recorder in 1986 and went on to win the 1987 election for the job. He spent more than 32 years in the Register of Deeds Office (now Recorders Office) and was the last elected recorder in Blue Earth County.
In 1997 he was selected as the Minnesota County Recorder of the Year and the National Public Official of the Year, only the second county recorder in Minnesota to earn the national honor.
His son, a Lake Crystal high school teacher and coach, said James loved following the Twins and Vikings, traveling with his wife, Margaret, and working in the yard.
"He absolutely loved keeping an immaculate lawn," Billy said. "He'd be out on the John Deere mower twice a week making sure it looked perfect."
Kibble Equipment, where James bought and maintained his mowers, is bringing a new John Deere mower to put on display at the drive-thru visitation Friday at North Mankato Mortuary.
James wrote his own obituary. "About a year ago mom said he should write down things about his life. He kept it in his briefcase and told her it would be in there when she needed it," Billy said.
One of the items in his obituary noted his high school sports years. James was co-captain of the Garden City High School football team during his senior year that went a perfect 8-0. Bill was also an all-conference basketball guard during his senior year on a team that went 22-3 and defeated both St. James and Mankato in district play.
"He was proud of that. He wanted that in his obituary," Billy said.
James is survived by his wife and son. His daughter, Renee Forseth, died of colon cancer in 2012.
James wrote in his obituary that he was "a walking medical miracle the past 14 years."
Billy said his dad was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2006 and beat it. He had a heart implant device placed in 2016. In 2018 he had a tube put in his brain to control hydrocephalic fluid. Recently he was diagnosed with a mass in his abdomen that was stage 4 cancer.
"He was a tough old guy," Billy said.
