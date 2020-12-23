MANKATO — Jerry Olinger had to be tough on a certain General Motors part during his long career as an auto mechanic.
“You go out with a hammer and hit the starter and the damn thing would start,” Jerry Olinger told The Free Press in August 1994, on the day his downtown Mankato garage closed.
He was a softie with a sense of humor when it came to his five daughters, evident one icy winter afternoon when he spotted them struggling to get home.
“We were walking up from SS. Peter and Paul's (Catholic Church) to get to the top of the hill and he happened to come by in his wrecking truck. He had us hold on to the towing rope and he pulled us along,” said the eldest daughter, Judy Born, of Eagle Lake.
Olinger died Saturday. He was 91.
His brother, Bob, and he had operated Olinger Garage for 44 years after taking over the shop that their father, Clem, opened in the midst of The Great Depression.
After Jerry graduated from Loyola High School in 1947 as class valedictorian, he attended the University St. Thomas. While he was in college, he joined the National Guard.
“He graduated early so he could go to war,” said his wife, Nan.
Jerry was stationed in Korea for a year, then was discharged from the military. He returned home to help run the garage and start a family.
“He was so proud of his daughters and grandchildren,” Nan said.
Born said their father gave his kids cars when they were old enough to drive.
“They were always junkers. He would drive ours in the winter so he could always keep his Oldsmobile spiffy.”
His girls didn't have to worry about oil changes or vehicle maintenance because Dad took care of those things.
However, he wasn't opposed to the idea of female mechanics. Jerry taught women how to do auto repairs in one of the classes he taught at the vo-tech in the 1970s, when he filled in for an instructor.
His many interests included square dancing, playing cards and piloting small planes, Nan said. “When he belonged to the Civil Air Patrol, they'd have to go out and look for a missing plane if one went down in the area.”
The Olingers enjoyed traveling. During a trip to Asia in the 1980s, Jerry made a return visit to Korea.
Back in Mankato, he enjoyed shooting the breeze with friends over cups of coffee.
“Jerry loved people. After he retired, he joined the Bullshippers,” Nan said of the social group.
His membership meant he was a longtime regular at The Wagon Wheel when Jim Borseth, 83, of Mankato, joined the Front Street cafe's coffee group.
“Jerry Olinger and I were friends and we enjoyed each other's company when we would get together.”
“A lot of people said my dad was very conservative and he was — he'd make jokes about that,” Born said.
Her father was serious about helping others less fortunate. He was a charter member of the local Sertoma Club and was honored in 2019 for his 60 years with Mankato's chapter of the international organization formed to provide service to mankind.
Jerry regularly volunteered for club fundraisers, Nan said.
"Jerry was there with Mankato Sertoma since day one," said Barry Wortel, a former president of Key City Sertoma.
After Mankato's two clubs merged about seven years ago, Jerry continued to attend meetings until last year. He always sat in the same chair at Happy Chef during those meetings, Wortel said.
"He was a fixture and a good guy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.