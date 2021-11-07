ST. PETER — As a lobbyist Bob Meeks would often tell state lawmakers: “It is for the kids.”
The longtime St. Peter resident kept “the kids” first in mind as he went on become the leader of the Minnesota School Boards Association and later served on the St. Peter School Board.
“Bob was a great guy who dedicated his entire life to Minnesota public schools,” said St. Peter School Board member Ben Leonard.
Meeks also served on a number of other community boards and commissions and was a court bailiff until he became too ill with cancer.
He died Oct. 19 at age 73. A memorial will be Nov. 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter.
The Walker native came to St. Peter in 1975 for his first post at the Minnesota School Boards Association, for which he worked for nearly 40 years.
The MSBA is a nonprofit that provides resources to school boards across the state and advocates for public education.
“He was totally dedicated and so proud he worked for MSBA,” said wife Annette Meeks. “He was a champion for the education of students in our state.”
Bob started as special projects director and after a few years became the association’s chief state lobbyist — a post he held for 25 years.
“He understood the enormous role he had representing school boards around the state and he did a really good job,” said current MSBA Executive Director Kirk Schneidawind.
Meeks was a natural storyteller who understood the political dynamics at the state Capitol and knew the right time to push for MSBA priorities, Schneidawind said.
Meeks went on to become the association’s executive director, serving in the top position for a decade before retiring in 2013.
“We are very fortunate MSBA is headquartered in St. Peter. As the executive director, he and his staff advised our district on so many matters,” Leonard said.
In his final column in the MSBA newsletter, Meeks wrote he was proud of establishing a scholarship given to two students who serve on some school boards as student advisers.
Meeks also launched a new MSBA service helping school districts search for and select their next superintendents, according to Schneidawind, who worked under Meeks before replacing him.
As director, Meeks also formed new relationships with the leaders of city, township and county associations. He was a collaborator who had a “broader vision” of how schools contributed to improving communities as a whole, Schneidawind said.
Meeks also served terms on the boards of other St. Peter organizations, including the River’s Edge Hospital Commission, and was for many years an active member of the St. Peter Ambassadors.
He got a post-retirement part-time job as a bailiff at the Nicollet County Courthouse. He saw the job opening, thought it looked interesting and worked for four years until cancer forced him to retire again, his wife said.
Soon after he retired from MSBA, Meeks was appointed to fill a vacancy on the St. Peter School Board. He then ran and won election, serving through 2019.
Meeks was part of the unanimous vote to hold a referendum seeking nearly $59 million to build the new high school and make other facility.
Voters approved the request and the new school opened in 2017.
Board colleague Tim Lokensgard called Meeks “a man of integrity and knowledge.”
“He was a mentor and teacher to those of us coming onto the School Board who may not know the scope of our duties,” Lokensgard said. “He was always willing to talk, and teach you the right path.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.