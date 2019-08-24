AMBOY — Rural Amboy native Myland “Jerry” Lloyd’s siblings remember their late brother, a former Golden Gloves boxer who endured multiple organ transplants, as feisty, funny, hard-working and intelligent.
Lloyd died Aug. 12 and was buried with military honors at Vernon Center Cemetery. He was 78.
A fiber optics expert for most of his 20-year career, he returned to farming in retirement.
His siblings said a rural background and the values formed as a member of a large family served Lloyd throughout his life, one that often was filled with challenges.
One of Ralph and Ima Lloyd’s 16 children, Jerry was an infant when he was introduced to teamwork skills and the benefits of having a sense of humor.
He and his twin brother were born in 1941, a time when hospitals required babies to be named before being discharged. The doctor who delivered the twins insisted on dubbing them “Tom” and “Jerry” after cat and mouse cartoon characters even after their parents decided on the names Myland and Merlyn, brother Owen said. The nicknames stuck.
The older Lloyd siblings liked to entertain themselves while caring for their toddler brothers by pushing their two-seat high chair with wheels around outdoors. “Mom would have to watch so they didn’t roll away down the road,” brother Dean said.
Growing up, Jerry developed a tenacious spirit that got him through many hard times, including the loss of his twin in a shooting accident.
“He was a scrapper,” Owen said, describing his 5-foot, 9-inch tall brother.
Their father had two pairs of boxing gloves and his sons were taught the sport.
“We were the referees and the sparring partners,” Owen said.
Jerry served in the U.S. Navy as a boiler operator. While in the Navy, he competed as a Golden Gloves amateur boxer.
Growing up as a Lloyd offered more than fighting skills. Dean helped Jerry with connections that led to his career in a then-new field of communications.
“When you have brothers and sisters, you help them out,” Owen said.
Dean, an employee of Mankato Citizens Telephone, was transferred to Wisconsin in the 1980s.
Jerry, who had been between jobs, later followed his sibling to Wisconsin and began working for a fiber optics contractor with Dean’s employer.
“Fiber optics are very complicated, and Jerry picked up the skills very quickly,” Dean said.
Jerry traveled mostly on the East Coast for his job. When he retired from 3M to his farm in rural Hammond, Wisconsin, the Lloyd brothers upped their good-natured John Deere vs. Allis Chambers debates.
Jerry was close to 65 years old when he survived a heart transplant and a kidney transplant and he also suffered through several illnesses, Dean said.
“He was a very determined person. There are many other people who, if they’d have had to go through what he did, would have given up.”
