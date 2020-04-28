MANKATO — For years, at the beginning of each Christmas season, nurseryman Dick Koberoski had the role of decision-maker for a Lake Washington couple.
“We'd call him up and say we need a tree and we can't decide,” Shelly Bartlett said. “My husband wants spruce, I want pine. Can you pick one out for us?”
Soon a 20-foot selection, cut down on Koberoski's rural Madelia tree farm, would be on its way to the Kober nursery site on Madison Avenue.
In November, at age 82, he last helped the Bartletts load a Christmas tree onto their truck.
“He always seemed to get a kick out of our questions regarding what tree to get. He was such a gentleman. You just couldn't help but do business with a nice man who's like that.”
Koberoski died April 9 at his home. He was 82.
The Bartletts have been regular Kober and Sons Nursery customers since about 1990, when Dick's wife, Sheila, landscaped their property.
“When we moved to Lake Washington, their son, Joe, came out and spaded in 12-foot trees for us,” Bartlett said.
Indeed, Dick Koberoski's family tree includes at least three generations of garden center operators.
His parents, George and Celia (Brutsche) Koberoski, ran Loomis Nursery near Stoltzman Road in Mankato for many years. Dick and his siblings grew up working in the business. His brother Jim, who died in 2019, operated Edenvale Nursery for many years.
“We all helped with the family business since the time we could hold a hoe or plant a seed,” said Karen Atkinson, of Chaska, one of Dick and Sheila's seven children. “The boys (Atkinson's brothers) are all involved in some aspect of the business.”
Joe Koberoski, who operates an independent business, learned from his father how to custom-cut trees into logs.
"He logged all over Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa," Joe said, adding their customers included businesses in Japan and Germany.
Pete Koberoski operates the Madelia and Mankato Kober locations, where for years, he worked alongside his father.
“Dad always said he would never retire. He was adamant about that,” Atkinson said. “He was probably best known for his blue spruce and arborvitae."
Trees from Kober's now grow on properties owned by businessman Glen Taylor and Timberwolves player Kevin Garnett, Joe Koberoski said.
Atkinson said evergreens were probably her father's favorite tree.
Jack McGowan found out the hard way his brother-in-law was also fond of playing cards, especially poker.
"I could never beat him."
