NORTH MANKATO — When KEYC TV started in 1960, it was a tiny rural station struggling to stay afloat, a small staff doing a bit of everything.
Throughout its first four decades, Elaine Peterson was a constant.
“She was involved in a lot at the station. She was continuity,” said former news reporter and anchor Curt Crandell, who started in 1968.
Former station manager Denny Wahlstrom said Peterson, who joined the station in 1961 and worked there for 40 years, served many roles and was proficient at all of them.
Peterson died Saturday at age 84.
“She had a great sense of humor and was such an important part of the staff,” said Wahlstrom, who retired seven years ago after 38 years at the station.
“I remember every evening she would stop at my office door and say ‘ET, go home,’” Wahlstrom said.
Peterson handled the station’s community relations and oversaw those who did the programming logs, filling in each minute of the day with what programs, news, commercials and other content would air for the days ahead.
She was remembered most by the viewing public for her community calendar spots where she talked about upcoming events and her segments interviewing community nonprofit and business leaders.
In those early years the station’s news team was anchored by Chuck Pasek, John Husak and Crandall, who for decades provided the local news at noon, 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
“Elaine was the first gal who did anything on air,” Crandall said.
Peterson was a dedicated MoonDogs baseball fan, holding season tickets and attending home games. She was known for handing out candy to most everyone she came across. She spent years skiing with family and friends at what is now Mount Kato and taking ski vacations. Her summers were filled with gardening.
She was born in 1935 in Minneapolis and attended Minneapolis College of Art and Design.
In 1994 she received a Minnesota Broadcasters Association Award for Outstanding Personality. In 2001 she received CBS Television Eye on Excellence Award, and in 2002 she was inducted into National Academy of Television Arts and Science Silver Circle.
Her husband, Ron, died in 2015. Survivors include her son Joe of Lake Crystal.
“She was really missed when she retired, and she’ll be missed now,” Wahlstrom said.
