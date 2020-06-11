NICOLLET — On Feb. 12, 1979, George and Darlene Poehler opened George's City Meats in Nicollet, a move that was a calculated risk.
George knew the trade well, as he had worked at well-known Schmidt's Meat Market in Nicollet for 29 years, but that certainly didn't guarantee the Poehlers anything. They still had to take on all the risks any small business owner takes on, and they had seven kids to support.
Only three customers showed up that first day, something that wasn't at all a sign of things to come. George's City Meats is still going strong to this day. And it's still family owned.
"We put in long days to get it going. He did the butchering and the cutting, and I did the wrapping and waiting on the customers," Darlene said. "It wasn't a booming business right away. We worked our way up."
George died Tuesday. He was 88.
"It was his baby. He built it from literally brick up with his hands," his granddaughter Angie Lingl said of his business. "He was just a strong-willed man. He knew what he wanted to do, and he was not afraid to make it happen."
After growing up on a farm in Courtland, George served overseas in the U.S. Army from 1952-54 in the Korean War. After returning home, he met Darlene in 1957, and the two were married in 1958.
When George decided to strike out on his own, the first step was actually building his business. The task took about six months, with Darlene and the kids helping every step of the way. George laid about 3,600 blocks for the building and it was the kids' job to hand them to him. Meanwhile, Darlene was mixing the cement.
Throughout the building project, George was working another job, giving him basically no time for sleep.
"He was a very hard worker. Just determined to get stuff done," George's daughter Dawn Gens said. "You had a question, you asked him, and he pretty much knew the answer every time."
As George's reputation as a sausage maker grew, the business quickly grew with it. The business' first expansion came just two years after it opened, and they continued to come in the decades that followed.
With a business as successful as George's, you would've thought retirement would be an option. Especially given the fact there was plenty of family around to run things.
However, working and spending time with family were the two things George loved, and George's City Meats allowed him to do both. Up until about two years ago, George was still wrapping sausages. Over the last two years, he spent his work days socializing with customers, many of whom he had built relationships with through the years.
"He never retired. He didn't really like that word 'retired,'" Darlene said with a laugh.
George's legacy will now live on in the business he built, as it's entirely run by family members.
Gens, George's second oldest daughter, has worked at George's since it opened in 1979. On top of that, her two sons, Josh and Kyle, each do the butchering. Wendy Nielsen, another daughter, runs all six smokehouses. Lingl also works full time, specializing in sausage stuffing.
When it comes to the paperwork, George's daughter Tammy Comnick is the one who handles that.
"Every morning he walked in, he'd say 'good morning.' No matter what mood he was in," Lingl said.
"That's how the day started, and that's how it still starts."
