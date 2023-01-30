MONTGOMERY — Gordy Prochaska's interests and professions were broad — polka band leader, cop, tractor and concertina collector, milk and semi truck driver, college football player while in his 30s.
"He was very likable. He'd strike up a conversation with anyone and had a lot of interests," said Tom Goetzinger, general manager of New Prague radio station KCHK and former co-host of the "Bandwagon" TV show.
Prochaska, of Montgomery and Florence, Arizona, died Jan. 7. He was 71.
Justine Jacobson, one of the hosts on a polka radio show on KCHK in New Prague, said Prochaska touched many people's lives. "He was a remarkable human being. Everyone he touched loved him," she said.
"I told him, 'You're like Elvis or Cher — you say Gordy and everyone around here knows who you are.'"
Prochaska's daughter Sandy Prochaska said she and her siblings were used to her dad's varied adventures, including picking up his latest tractor find (usually a Massey Ferguson) or other "scrapping" adventure that took him around the country.
"A one-hour project could turn into a three-day fiasco," she said, recalling a time he went to Chaska and ended up driving an old forklift he'd found back to Montgomery via Highway 169.
He grew up on a farm near Heidelberg before his parents moved to Montgomery. He later bought a hobby farm near his home farm.
He went to Normandale College while he was in his 30s to pursue his law enforcement degree. An avid athlete and sports fan, Prochaska played football on the college team with fellow players 15 years younger than him.
He worked full time as a Meeker County sheriff's deputy from 2001 to 2012 and did a variety of part-time cop gigs, including for the Dassel Police Department, the Minnesota State Fair police force and in Montgomery.
"He was quite a character," said Montgomery Police Chief Nathan Hintz. "He'd pick up shifts when an officer was taking vacation or during Kolacky Days. He was the face of Kolacky Days — he knew everybody."
Hintz said Prochaska was still on the police roster at the time of his death.
Prochaska's daughter said her dad was always a hit with kids, recounting a story about a young boy once calling 911 to see if Gordy could come over and play.
Goetzinger, whose radio station features a lot of old-time polka music, including a Friday show with live performers, said Prochaska started a band with his uncle in the mid 1970s. When his uncle died, he sidelined the band but started up The Little Fishermen in the mid 1990s, playing around the Midwest.
Goetzinger, who from 1995 to 2014 co-hosted the long-running "Bandwagon" show at the Kato Ballroom, said Prochaska did about a dozen studio recordings in his career and was a fixture on the TV show.
