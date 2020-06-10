MANKATO — Bob Gallaway jokingly called himself “one of the grandpas in ag business."
By the time the Hubbard Milling executive and then Ridley Inc. CEO retired in 2005, he had 40 years' experience in the North American and international feed industry.
Dr. Steve Penkhus described his longtime friend this way.
"Bob was such a successful executive, but he had the personality of a Midwest farm boy. He was easygoing and congenial. A good guy."
Gallaway died May 4. He was 80.
“Bob grew up on a farm and he stayed in it (agribusiness) his entire career,” said his wife, Jean, from their home in Placida, Florida.
The Gallaways were students at Ohio State University when they first met. After receiving a degree in agricultural economics in 1961, Bob was a sales representative for Central Soya, a soybean processing business based at Fort Wayne, Indiana.
In 1995, he accepted a management position with the feed division of Hubbard Milling Co. of Mankato.
When Ridley Canada Limited acquired Hubbard, Gallaway was appointed vice president of U.S. operations. He later led Ridley's Australian division for several years.
In 2003, Gallaway spoke with Connect magazine about his role in an ag-related business with annual revenues of $500 million.
“Both Hubbard Feeds and its corporate parent are based in Mankato. I say we are a major player in the U.S. feed business with almost 50 plants and 1,500 employees.”
He also explained why Ridley headquarters were, at the time, on Riverfront Drive.
“The board said if I wanted to relocate the company headquarters, I could. It was my decision. Therefore, the accounting functions were moved, which meant hiring a controller, staff accountants, a business development manager and others.”
In 1999, Steve VanRoekel was recruited from Chicago to serve as a general manager. He described Gallaway as a true mentor and someone capable of handling any type of situation that presented itself during a business day.
“Bob was tough, but he was kind and always fair. He was a very smart business manager with a lot of international experience.”
VanRoekel said Gallaway spoke with a little drawl.
"His voice was a unique combination he picked up while growing up in Ohio and later living in Florida."
When Gallaway retired, VanRoekel took over the CEO position. He is now chief operating officer for Jarraff Industries in St. Peter.
“Not only did he give me an opportunity to work at Hubbard, he gave me opportunities throughout my career.”
VanRoekel said Gallaway, in retirement, had trouble finding things to hold his interest.
“Right after Bob retired, he sometimes would come into the office and ask me if I had any work I could give him,” VanRoekel said.
Her husband didn't golf or take on other similar hobbies, Jean said.
Bob liked traveling and being on the job, she said. Weekslong business trips took him to several countries in Europe and to Australia.
"I got to travel along with him to lots of countries," she said.
Gallaway participated in Mankato service clubs including Elks, Kiwanis and Rotary International.
"We were in Elks and enjoyed many Thanksgivings together cooking dinners for people at The Salvation Army," Penkhus said.
Fred Lutz and Gallaway were fellow Kiwanians.
"He was a good member who always came to the meetings. He was a quiet man," Lutz said.
"Bob didn't waste words; however, whatever he said was true," said Curt Fisher.
Gallaway and Fisher — both businessmen — and their wives often socialized together. Jean is a gourmet cook and from early on in their friendship, the couples would share meals at each other's homes.
Fisher remembers evenings outdoors when the two men enjoyed drinks and conversations about the beauty of riversides.
He also recalled piloting a small plane with the Gallaways aboard. They were searching for an ideal home location along the Maple River.
"I remember Bob and Jeannie patiently observing. We were banking and looking, banking and looking — for a spot close to a road with woods."
The site selected by the Gallaways is only miles from the Fishers' residence along the Blue Earth River.
Fisher recalled the hospitality of the Gallaways and the landscaped grounds of their property. "Bob was a very, very smart person but he also was a very, very good friend."
Penkhus recalled how living in a rural location helped his late friend keep in touch with his farming roots. "Bob bought a tractor that he liked to ride. He'd use it to clear their long driveway."
