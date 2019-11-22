NORTH MANKATO — Bricklayer-stone mason Tom Rykhus was a skilled craftsman who not only built sturdy houses, he saved structures by serving as a volunteer firefighter for North Mankato.
Rykhus died Wednesday. He was 86.
An alarm was installed in the brick residence he built on the 400 block of Wheeler Avenue for his wife, Betty, and their two daughters and three sons.
“Sometimes, in the middle of the night, the bell would ring and he’d have to run to the fire station,” son Tim Rykhus said. “And by 7 a.m., he’d be on the job.”
Tom Rykhus was a union man who helped establish Local 11 in the Mankato area. He began as a mason apprentice shortly after graduation from Mankato High School. After enlisting in the Army in 1955, he served with a combat team in Okinawa and as a medic in Korea.
His career in construction masonry resumed after Rykhus was discharged from the military.
A short list of his area work sites includes St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church; Gage Towers at MSU; the One Bright Star monument in Mankato; Koppen Gardens in North Mankato, and Traverse des Sioux History Center and Gustavus Adolphus College, both in St. Peter.
“Dad liked to say, ‘There’s a million bricks at Gustavus,’” daughter Jan Willaert said.
She said one of her father’s biggest projects at Gustavus Adolphus College was the field house.
Rykhus also did some brickwork in Minnesota State University’s Performing Arts Center.
“When I recently went to a play there, he reminded me to look across the top of the stage to see the line of brick above the curtain. That was some of his work, too,” Willaert said.
Rykhus passed masonry skills on to his some of his children. However, he showed all five how to have an appreciation of baseball.
“He loved to go to games,” son Steve Rykhus said, then described trips to Detroit and Boston’s Fenway Park.
When Rykhus’ sons were young and unskilled, he helped them find work as construction laborers.
Son David Rykhus is now with a trade union in the metro area. He worked with his father on projects in the Blue Earth area for several years.
Tom Rykhus also was a mentor to other young construction workers, including Scott Gappa, of Mankato. Gappa was new to the trades when he worked with Rykhus on and off during the 1980s and 1990s.
He especially remembers the Canterbury Down’s jockey dorms project. They were required to put in long hours. The older construction masons taught the younger workers how to have harmless fun on the job. The Shakopee race track site was so large, bricklayers used a makeshift flag to mark where they needed to report for work.
“Sometimes, we’d march around with that flag — Tom, too. The construction industry can be tough, we learned that you have to find ways to have fun at work,” Gappa said.
Rykhus, however, was very serious about teaching apprentices proper skills.
“He was someone who had the patience to work with young guys and teach them the right way to do things,” Gappa said. “Once he showed me his house, which he built. The work was so smooth it reminded me of wallpaper. Tom was the perfect bricklayer.”
The funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Mankato.
