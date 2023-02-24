MANKATO — Minnesota State University Women's Center's first director, Neala Schleuning was a Fulbright Scholar who'd worked as a secretary and relied on government assistance before she graduated from college at age 30.
At the time, she was a single parent of two kids.
"Neala definitely was the most interesting person I have ever met. She was a leader in the best sense and she had such a brilliant mind," said Mary Dowd, of Skyline.
Schleuning was a resident of St. Paul when she died Wednesday. She was 82.
Dowd, the interim director of Accessibility Resources at MSU, was a 25-year-old graduate student in the early 1980s when she was hired by Schleuning as an assistant in the center. The two women stayed in touch for decades. Dowd later became the center's director.
"Neala was my mentor," she said, then added that Schleuning had been mentored by the political activist and author Meridel Le Sueur.
Schleuning could be a thorn in the side of some college administrators in Mankato, Dowd recalled.
"She was passionate about workers' rights, inclusivity and respectfulness (in the workplace). She always was an agent for change."
Malcolm O'Sullivan, a retired MSU administrator, said he and Schleuning attended meetings together and interacted often on campus.
"That was 30-40 years ago. After that much time, you don't remember discussions with people; you are left with your impressions," O'Sullivan said.
"Neala was very intelligent and articulate. She would challenge your thinking one day — and maybe you didn't agree — but the next day you'd share laughter over something.
"There was a joy about her personality."
O'Sullivan said the original women's center was a small room in a back hallway of the student union. Schleuning's office started from scratch to develop ideas to support women on campus and in the community.
"Neala had to create her program out of whole cloth," he said.
According to a website listing Schleuning's biography, she was director of the center in 1987 when she became embroiled in a controversy with the Duffy Design Group, a Fallon McElligott advertising affiliate. The agency had revealed a new poster ad for the television show "Dynasty," which prominently featured the phrase "Bitch, Bitch, Bitch" under pictures of the female actresses.
Schleuning objected to the ad in a letter to the Duffy Design Group. In response, Duffy mailed her "a photograph of a naked African boy (from the Dinka Tribe) kissing the backside of a cow" and sarcastically encouraged her "to deal with these people in the same firm, yet even-handed manner in which you dealt with us." Schleuning forwarded their correspondence to the heads of the agency, Patrick R. Fallon and Thomas McElligott, who responded with similar sarcasm by sending her a pith helmet, mosquito net, and offering to pay her way for a trip to Africa.
Schleuning forwarded their responses to the Minnesota Women’s Consortium, which in turn forwarded them to several of Fallon McElligott's clients. It also prompted an investigation by the Minneapolis Civil Rights Commission.
The agency later apologized for its conduct, but as a result, US West withdrew its account from the agency, and the agency lost a total of $22 million worth of billings through the next year. The controversy became known as the "Dinka Incident" and continues to serve as a case study for business ethics and public relations.
Schleuning later worked in MSU administration as assistant to the vice president, overseeing the university’s conversion from the quarter to semester system in 1998. After Schleuning left Mankato in the late 1990s, she worked as assistant director for academic programs at the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
In retirement, she was able to indulge in studying northern Minnesota's black bears. Lynn Rogers said Schleuning had been a regular in his black bear field courses for many years. She attended her last four-day session in August.
"We are a small group and we like to sit around at picnic tables and talk. I always liked to sit next to Neala, she was so interesting," Rogers said Friday.
Schleuning authored seven books, including "Climate Chaos: Making Art and Politics on a Dying Planet" published in 2021. From 1994-95 she lived and taught in Moscow as a Fulbright Scholar.
An Illinois native, Schleuning had moved to Minnesota to attend the University of Minnesota. She graduated summa cum laude with a baccalaureate degree in interdepartmental studies and later earned her masters and a Ph.D. in American studies.
In 2004, she donated to an American university the large collection of political posters she'd gathered while traveling around the world.
A frequent speaker for political conferences; Schleuning was invited in 2019 to speak at MSU. Her appearance on campus was a Women's History Month presentation on global feminism. She also had returned to Mankato to help celebrate the women's center's 40th anniversary.
Liz Steinborn-Gourley was serving as interim director for the center in 2019. She was star struck when the two women met for the first time at the event.
"I was super drawn to her. Neala had the self-assurance that shows in someone who has been fighting for justice and equality for many years," said Steinborn-Gourley, who is continuing to serve as the center's director.
MSU graduate student MK Thao is the current assistant to the director for the center with programs that have expanded to include LGBTQ support and advocacy as well as sexual assault education.
"When I came to MSU in 2018, I had heard of the women's center but I never went there," Thao said.
She said working at the center has increased her understanding of the feminist movement and the importance of having a safe have for women on campus and in the community.
"We help each other. This is a place where I learned to be comfortable about myself as a woman and as a woman of color."
