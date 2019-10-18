MANKATO — Tamra Rovney had a lot of ground to cover when she was campaigning to represent, geographically, almost half of the city.
During her two decades with with Sibley County's social services department, Rovney also put on lots of miles commuting 40 minutes from her home in Mankato to her office in Gaylord.
Rovney, who served residents of Mankato's Ward 2 for three city council terms, died Oct. 9.
"She was incredibly good at listening and at asking questions," Ward 1 councilor Karen Foreman said.
She and Foreman served on the council together eight years.
"In general, she was very well informed about all the issues in her ward — and she had a very diverse ward," Foreman said.
Rovney was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer in April, only a few days after the announcement of her promotion to Sibley County's director of human services.
"Tamra was just going to the next leg of leadership in her job and she was cut short," said longtime family friend Jane Schostag, of Mankato.
Friends and family members do not have to stretch to recall Rovney as wanting to be a voice for Mankato as well as for vulnerable people who live in Sibley County.
"Tamra felt she had something to offer her hometown — her leadership skills," Schostag said, referring to Rovney's role as a councilor.
"She was fair minded and logical," Mankato Ward 3 councilor Mark Frost said.
During the years they served together, Rovney and he were presented with "some pretty off-the-wall stuff," Frost said.
He said Rovney did not see her role as someone who just handed out free money.
"She always acted in the best interest of the citizens of Mankato and she liked to help out people that didn't have the same assets as others. That's a good thing," Frost said.
Online remembrances accompanying Rovney's obituary are descriptions of a woman who was a natural humanitarian, a gifted social worker and someone who'd been a positive influence in many lives.
After her graduation from Moorhead State University, Rovney began her career as a social worker. She served with agencies in Brown County, Marshall, Slayton and McLeod County before her 23 years with Sibley County.
She had returned to reside in Mankato about 25 years ago.
In 2005, Rovney was first elected councilor for the city’s largest ward. The district encompasses North End neighborhoods as well as most of hilltop Mankato north of Madison Avenue. Ward 2, which she represented until 2017, is so large because it includes commercial and industrial properties and undeveloped areas of the city along with north-side neighborhoods.
When the time arrived to make a decision, Rovney would be ready to explain why she voted a certain way, Foreman said.
During her terms as councilor, Rovney weighed in on a multitude of topics, from how police should handle complaints about barking dogs to what Mankato's role would be regarding a $1.48 million airport building. In 2012, when the council was asked its opinion on a state amendment that would affect constituents, Rovney explained why Mankato should take a stand about the proposed ban on same-sex marriage.
“I think it’s OK for us to have the discussion regardless of different beliefs,” said Rovney during a community forum. “As a city we can take a stance on that, and we can say, ‘We’re an accepting city,’ or we can say, ‘We’re not very accepting as a city.’”
When the council prepared to vote that August, Rovney told The Free Press she'd oppose any such constitutional amendment. She said the amendment was less about gay marriage and more about using the state constitution to reduce minority rights.
Throughout her councilor career, Rovney went on the record supporting a proposed expansion to the Verizon Wireless Center (Mankato Civic Center), $25,000 for strengthening the downtown businesses through the City Center Partnership and the formation of a community policing model.
Rovney had voted to put before voters an extension of the local sales tax and fund millions of dollars in projects ranging from fix-ups of existing parks to flood control projects to solar garden projects. She occasionally opposed cuts to quality of life services, such as a reduction in tree planting.
“I know there has to be a balance. They’re just amenities people have come to expect. It’s very easy for people to say we should just cut it, but you’d lose a lot in your city,” she told The Free Press.
During her unsuccessful last run for the Ward 2 seat, Rovney campaigned by saying she wanted to continue in a role that allowed a good view of Mankato's progress.
“There’s a lot going on, a huge amount of things happening with the city,” she told The Free Press.
A graduate of Loyola High School, Rovney sometimes referred to her childhood haunts when speaking at council meetings. Her memories of the vibrancy of the former main drag in Mankato prompted a comment about a three-block section of downtown that was affected by urban renewal in the 1970s and that was being targeted for an upgrade.
"To bring some of that back (the vibrancy), I think that would be great," Rovney said in 2014.
The history of the maternal side of her family may have influenced Rovney's love of community — the Scheurers were instrumental in building SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
"Tamra was a sixth-generation Mankatoan," her father, Jim Rovney, said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.