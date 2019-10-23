When Robert “Bob” Martens graduated from veterinary school at the University of Minnesota in 1956 and decided to take a chance on setting up shop in Nicollet, a colleague didn’t think it would last. But within a few years he not only thrived, but later expanded the business to New Ulm, at one point employing half a dozen veterinarians.
Martens, who died Oct. 9 at age 87, left behind a legacy of community building and worldwide travel, all while raising four sons with his wife, Carol. Along with growing a successful business, Martens served as Nicollet’s mayor in the 1960s, followed by the school board and as president of the Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association.
“If you look at the things he’s done over the years, he would probably be considered a bit of a risk taker — to be able to roll the dice on something, but being confident he’s going to make it,” said his son, John Martens, of Spicer.
As he began his practice out of the family home in Nicollet, about 90% of his patients were livestock like cows, pigs and horses. The house was divided between the living area and a separate entrance where he stored supplies and medicine. He performed surgeries in an operating room there until he relocated to a separate office in town.
“When I was 5 years old, I remember watching him operate,” John Martens said. “It was a little unorthodox, before he built the big clinic there.”
John Martens remembers his father waking him up occasionally in the middle of the night, asking him to assist with a house call if there was an emergency, or if they needed to deliver a calf. His dad would ask him to hold the cow’s tail during a birth or even assist with a surgery. The kids would take turns answering phone calls from clients, or dispensing medicine when their dad was away.
“Aside from working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, he was doing all of these extra things for the school board, the city and church,” said son Dan Martens, of Hudson, Wisconsin.
Robert Martens was elected mayor of Nicollet and served for 10 years from the late 1950s into the 1960s. Fellow former mayor and life-long Nicollet resident Paul Zins got to know him as a City Council member at the time. He said it was clear the new mayor had some fresh ideas that shook things up.
“He was young and had lots of energy,” Zins said. “The City Council at that time was more elderly and very conservative. He started getting the City Council to move a little faster. He had ideas of what the city should do and he livened it up a little bit.”
One of his first moves was to build a new fire station, which doubled as City Hall. The building they were using was falling apart, but the veteran council members were confident the public would vote against the referendum, which had $20,000 price tag for building the new structure.
“It was a substantial amount of money, but it went through,” Zins said. “That was one of the first things he accomplished as mayor.”
When Robert Martens ran for the school board and won in 1967, he encouraged Zins to run and succeed him. Zins went on to serve as mayor for the next 15 years.
Meanwhile, his veterinary business continued to grow. Zins thinks his strong work ethic and friendly personality won many of the local farmers over, and son Dave Martens said his father’s busy schedule didn’t stop him from making a priority to attend the frequent sporting events the kids competed in.
In 1981, the same year Robert Martens was named Minnesota Veterinarian of the Year, he hired Gala Beckendorf, who was fresh out of veterinary school at a time when the field was dominated mostly by men.
“I was the first female he hired to do livestock,” Beckendorf said. “Back in the day women were a minority in large animal medicine. Today women occupy about 80-85% of chairs in veterinary school. But back then, women doing large animal work was new and he did not hesitate to hire me at all.”
He had high standards for himself and others. Beckendorf said he would prove to be a valuable mentor to anyone who wanted to learn and was willing to put in the time and effort. He was an advocate for professional development and continuing education for all of his staff, and put the most up-do-date advances in the field to practice.
“He went to a national convention and learned a new surgery technique to do on cows that had a twisted stomach,” Beckendorf said. “Bob wasn’t afraid to go out and try it; and he came home and did it. He did thousands of those types of surgeries for years after that.”
Teresa Krohn first worked for Robert Martens as a high school student in 1973. When she left Nicollet to get a higher education, she returned as a veterinary technician and has been there ever since. She said he had a way of making everybody feel like they were family, and his love of animals expanded beyond just pets and livestock.
“He really had concern for wildlife too,” Krohn said. “We had wild critters in the back that were injured that he wanted to take care of if at all possible.”
He traveled to conferences around the world and would bring his kids along to exotic places, giving them fresh perspectives of the larger world.
“I had the ability at a young age to travel to places like Venezuela and Colombia, to understand there is a lot more out there than Nicollet,” John Martens said. “Danny and I traveled most of those together. You see poverty that you can never imagine at that age. It put things in perspective, really opening your eyes to different cultures and views. Just traveling is an education on its own.”
After his retirement in 1997, Robert Martens continued to serve on the Minnesota Veterinary Association and remained active in the community. Dan Martens said his father instilled in his sons a strong work ethic while prioritizing family and community. He said his father’s community engagement plays a large role in his own.
“By having this influence growing up, it was just a no-brainer for me to contribute as much as I could and I do that — to not build myself up or have an agenda — just to serve. There should be more of that these days. He taught us by the life he lived and the examples that he showed us, not because he forced us to do these things — I saw what it did for others.”
