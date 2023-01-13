Harold Gifford may have graduated 70 years after his classmates at Loyola High School received their diplomas, but don't be mistaken: The World War II veteran was passionate about learning and sharing his life lessons.
Gifford died Jan. 7 at an assisted care center in Woodbury. He was 99.
"Dad was always kind and understanding, willing to help. I remember he would just stop what he was doing to answer a question," said Deb Blood, one of six of his children in a blended family.
In May 2015, Dakota County Technical College recognized Gifford for his wealth of accumulated knowledge by awarding an honorary degree to the retired Air Force lieutenant colonel.
Gifford tied his love of learning to promises he made decades ago to a brother and to his father. When brother Quentin Gifford had been home on military leave early in 1941, the two promised to someday go to college together.
Quentin died during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor that December. In 1942, Harold dropped out of high school to enlist in the Army Air Corps.
"Dad made me promise I would go back to school," Gifford told The Free Press after he received his high school diploma at age 89.
As the years went by, Gifford proudly watched his children and grandchildren receive diplomas. In 2013, he decided to reach out to Loyola's advancement director about what was necessary for him to be considered eligible for graduation.
"His story just gave me the chills," Amy Klugherz told The Free Press.
During commencement ceremonies in May 2013, Gifford was among those who were handed diplomas when they walked across the stage at Loyola.
Gifford was honorably discharged in 1946 and tackled a variety of post-war jobs, including operating a gas station in Mankato. After he retired from the Air Force Reserves, Gifford commanded the Tactical Airlift Group based at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport and as a flight instructor with command pilot status. He also advocated for veterans who needed help paying tuition fees.
Although the promise between the Gifford boys was unfulfilled, Harold and two other surviving siblings were able to help Quentin come home from war. They provided DNA samples to a forensics team tasked with identifying the remains of Pearl Harbor sailors.
Quentin's remains were brought home to Minnesota in 2018. Harold Gifford and his sister, June Shoen, of Warroad, shared a long-awaited, bittersweet reunion with their brother during military burial services at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Gifford's decision to join the military and learn how to fly was a key factor in saving the lives of several people in January 1960, including members of the Minneapolis Lakers NBA team. He was a co-pilot who helped land a plane after it lost power during a blizzard.
Deep experience as a pilot, he'd told The Free Press, had taught him to think quickly and not panic.
After encouragement from family and friends, Gifford penned a book that includes tales of his early life in Mankato and in the military, his 57-year career as a pilot and the story of that emergency plane landing in Carroll, Iowa.
Randy Knauss, now of Mankato, was 5 years old when the plane landed in a cornfield about a quarter of a mile from his family's house in Carroll. A few years ago, after hearing about Gifford's autobiography, "The Miracle Landing: The True Story of How the NBA's Minneapolis Lakers Almost Perished in an Iowa Cornfield During a January Blizzard," Knauss reached out to the author.
"'Giff' ended up being like a father to me," said Knauss, recounting how visits between the two men could go on for hours. Their many topics of conversation included airplanes and fishing for walleye on Lake Washington.
"I wanted to take Giff to visit (the lake's) Third Point, but he was too weak after he became ill."
Knauss was gifted by his friend with autographed copies of "The Miracle Landing."
In 2022, Gifford called The Free Press to announce film rights to his book had been purchased.
Knauss and his wife, Joyce, regularly visit their hometown, Carroll. One of their visits in 2022 was to attend an informational meeting sponsored by the filmmakers.
"The movie's completion is still a long way off," Knauss said.
"Canticle Productions is in active development of the story ... for a feature-length film," filmmaker Daniel Bielinski said in April.
"It's an exciting and inspiring true story that we believe will translate very well to the screen. We are thrilled to honor the heroism that was on display that night."
Memorial services for Gifford are tentatively slated for later this year.
