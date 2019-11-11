A ceremony that commenced in the Maple River High School gymnasium and concluded at a frigid Highway 22 wayside on the north end of Mapleton Monday had its beginnings 75 years ago in the midst of World War II.
“While our servicemen and women were fighting overseas, back at home, communities were doing what they could to support them — Victory Bonds, rationing and scrap drives,” Blue Earth County Historical Society Executive Director Jessica Potter said. “One woman began a drive of her own — a campaign to remember our Blue Earth County World War I and World War II veterans with a living memorial.”
Harriet Gilmore Barney, who grew up in Mapleton and later became the founder of the Mankato Garden Club, worked with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Legislature to designate nine miles of Highway 22 south of Mankato as “Victory Highway.”
By 1952, 1,000 trees and 5,000 evergreen seedlings had been planted in memory of area residents who served in the two world wars. In ensuing years, the tree-lined Victory Highway was extended to Mapleton and came to honor American veterans of all wars.
Many of those trees are now gone — succumbing to age, disease and highway safety standards — but Monday’s Veterans Day event celebrated thousands of new plantings put in place in the past year as the final stage of a three-year Highway 22 reconstruction project. And it offered a dedication ceremony for an $80,000 project to install stone monuments honoring the five branches of the military at both the Mapleton and Mankato ends of what’s now called Victory Drive Memorial Highway.
“As we travel this 15-mile stretch of Minnesota highway, let us not forget those that came before us, those who fought for our freedom and those who helped make Blue Earth County the beautiful place we call home,” Potter said to the small crowd in the high school gym.
With snow flurries and wind chills dipping below zero, the bulk of the ceremony was moved indoors. A color guard was provided by Good Thunder American Legion Post 616, joined by uniformed members of the Mapleton VFW. Elected officials ranging from Congressman Jim Hagedorn to County Commissioner Kip Bruender spoke, along with representatives of MnDOT and the engineering firm that designed the new landscaping of the Victory Drive Memorial Highway.
MnDOT came under a fair amount of criticism when it announced in 2016 that about 600 memorial trees would be removed as part of the $23 million road reconstruction. The agency pledged to maintain the tradition of a living memorial, albeit with smaller trees, shrubs and prairie plantings.
People driving the highway, even in Monday’s wintry conditions, can see the results — hundreds of young trees, almost all of them planted in groupings of five to represent the five military branches.
“And it will serve as an exceptional memorial for years to come,” said MnDOT project manager Robert Jones.
In Mapleton, a pair of retired teachers — Jeff Annis of the Mapleton Area Foundation and Navy veteran Jim Swanson — decided Victory Drive Memorial Highway was missing something, or maybe two somethings. Looking in part to ease hurt feelings about the removal of 600 of the original trees, they worked to establish long-lasting monuments on each end of the stretch of highway.
Although MnDOT can fund roadside landscaping, state law does not allow transportation funding to be diverted to veterans memorials. So the two men raised funding from individuals and businesses, solicited financial and in-kind assistance from the cities of Mapleton and Mankato, and coordinated the design with landscape architects from WSB Engineering, the firm consulting on the Highway 22 reconstruction.
Mapleton Mayor John Hollerich, while mentioning that countless people donated time and money toward the creation and installation of the two new memorial sites, credited Annis and Swanson for spearheading the effort.
Annis said about $25,000 still needs to be raised for the monuments, which feature 10 limestone pillars adorned with the symbols and hymns of the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard. The flags of the five branches also fly above the pillars.
Still to be added are plaques describing the long history of the Victory Highway, including the revitalization of the roadway in the 1990s when longtime Mapleton Hardware store owner Lorena Fron led a drive to replace hundreds of trees that had died in the second half of the 20th century — trees purchased with donations and planted by volunteers.
“In the future, I’m sure there will be more chapters,” Annis said.
While the bulk of Maple River’s student body remained in classes during the Veterans Day dedication ceremony, the school was still well represented.
The quartet of Payton Conover, Debbie Boeck, Ellie Wilde and Karlie Hueper sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” a capella. Riley Schock concluded the indoor ceremony with a solo rendition of “America the Beautiful.” And following a 21-gun salute by the honor guard from the Good Thunder American Legion Post, Maple River trumpeter Anthony Kunkel performed taps as veterans young and old stood at attention amid the wind-whipped snowflakes and saluted the flag.
