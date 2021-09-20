The gravel crunches under Evan Hansen’s feet with every step he takes along a quiet county road outside of Blue Earth. That sound and the ever-present wind are all he hears as he walks, carrying his 15-pound Wenonah canoe across the state to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.
The 26-year-old former Boundary Waters canoe guide is collecting more than money on his journey, which he will donate to the southeast Minnesota chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. He adds the names of those who’ve lost their lives to suicide on the hull of the canoe at the request of people he meets along the way. So far he has more than 380 names on the canoe with more being added every day.
Hansen’s 313-mile portage, or about 100,000 rods if you are a canoe paddler, was supposed to take place along the Superior Hiking Trail in northern Minnesota. Wildfires there forced him to change his plan, but he thinks it was for the better.
“You don’t normally see this in southern Minnesota. It’s more common in lake country,” he said as a car slowed down to watch Hansen carrying his canoe far from any lake.
The canoe also carries some symbolism. “The canoe brings to light something that normally isn’t seen. Mental illness isn’t something that you can really see, touch, taste, smell,” said Hansen, a Rochester native.
He has had the idea to do something like this as a fundraiser for some time. He discovered a purpose to put his idea into motion this year, he said.
“I lost four people in my life to suicide. When the person closest to me died, that stung the most. I realized I could make this something bigger,” Hansen said.
“I wanted people to start asking questions about mental illness and shatter the stigma and have meaningful conversations about suicide and what it means for those who’ve lost someone.”
He travels anywhere from 10 to 12 miles a day, governed mostly by a sore hip and the constant strong wind threatening to blow the canoe off his shoulders. He’s carrying only the essentials in a small pack on his back and he pulled the seat out of the canoe to lighten the load. He gets rides from his parents back to his home at night to rest now that he is close enough to Rochester for the trip to be feasible.
Hansen hopes to display the canoe somewhere in Winona or Rochester when his portage is done.
“I’m trying to memorialize those we’ve lost to suicide and not only preserve their memory but celebrate their lives.”
