There is just something about people and apples.
“All I know is when I talk to people, they all seem to have a good emotional story connecting them to apples,” said Jack Tillman, apple researcher at the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities.
“I don’t know if it’s the season they’re harvested in or it’s just that the farmers do a good job of making it an experience to go visit an apple orchard. But just about everybody I interact with has a connection with apples.”
Lucky for those apple lovers, the season is already underway, Tillman and others say.
At the U, the first of the season’s fruit is ripe and other apple varieties will be on trees until even the end of October, Tillman said. First Kiss came off the trees a few days ago, and Sweet Tango and Zestar are just starting to be harvested right now, the apple expert said.
Apple lovers can buy from the U of M’s Arboretum AppleHouse in Victoria. But if you want to buy apples closer to home, you have options.
At Irish Mountain Orchard between Madison Lake and Elysian, Zestar apples are the only ripe variety at present, said Emily Peck, her family’s second generation operating the apple orchard. In three weeks, they’ll have Honeycrisp apples and at the end of September, Haralsons.
Also popular at Irish Mountain are pears. Yes, you read that right. Pears are popular here. Nova and Parker are the two varieties of pears that Peck’s family has for sale.
At Welsh Heritage Farms, which is along Highway 60 between Lake Crystal and Mankato, co-owner Libby Warren said they currently have Paula Red, Zestar, First Kiss and Sweet Tango apples available. “That’s what we’ve started picking,” she said. “Those are our early season apples.” The you-pick apple orchard at Welsh isn’t open yet, but it will open in coming weeks.
“Most of those you-pick apples are ready in early- to mid-September,” Warren said. “Then people can pick all the way through October until it freezes.”
You can come to Welsh Heritage Farm “any time to buy a bag of apples,” Warren said. “And for people who want to walk the orchard, we have a you-pick option in September and October.”
Peck of Irish Mountain said their No. 1 selling apple is Honeycrisp. Warren agrees.
“Our No. 1 selling apple of the entire season is Honeycrisp,” Warren said. “Those aren’t ready yet. They’ll be ready in mid-September. That is followed (in popularity) very closely by Sweet Tango, which is available and on the sales floor right now.”
As for early apples that people love, Peck says Zestar are popular and Warren said at her orchard, Sweet Tango is “flying off the shelves,” and First Kiss is extremely popular.
“It’s a great apple,” she said.
Both orchard owners say they’ll see thousands of visitors this fall, with Warren calling her orchard a “very busy, bustling place for the rest of our apple season.”
Peck’s orchard has been in business since the late 1980s and Warren says it’s their 43rd year in business. Welsh also has third-generation family members involved in the orchard.
As for where people are visiting from, Peck said they draw primarily from Minnesota, but Warren said they have a signature wall at their orchard where people can sign their name and say where they’re from. They’ve had people from as far away as Egypt, China and Turkey.
“We’ve seen people from all over who have found us, so it’s pretty cool,” Warren said.
The best part of owning an apple orchard is definitely the people, Peck said.
“It’s a family-owned orchard and we really enjoy seeing the same customers year after year, and always enjoy meeting new people, too,” she said. “We have wagons and people bring little kids out, and they have such fun. We really enjoy watching that.”
