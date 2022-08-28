The long-sought call for a whistle-free train zone through Mankato has finally picked up the needed momentum and support of the City Council.
It’s an expensive undertaking to safety-proof all of the railroad crossings in town so that trains don’t have to blow their whistles as they approach each one, but it makes crossings safer and lets many people sleep more soundly.
Your perspective of the sound of a train whistle is directly connected to where you live. When we’re outside in the evening in our lower North Mankato home, the distant whistles are soothing and pleasant, bringing a tinge of nostalgia.
They even use the distant whistle on those sound machines people put in their bedrooms to help them sleep.
But for those living close to the tracks, or atop a bluff where the sound rolls up the valley, I’m sure warm and fuzzy is not the feeling they get when the whistles blow in the middle of the night.
I think most people have a soft spot for trains, particularly the history of the railroads opening up the settlement of the country.
Mankato’s railroad heydays were from the late 1860s into the early 1900s, with four railroads active. Fortunately, the grand Union Depot, built of red brick and Mankato stone, remains, now home to several businesses.
Most depots didn’t fare so well, often built of wood and torn down over the years when they were no longer useful. The Union Depot is the only depot left in Blue Earth County. People love old depots as much as old trains. There’s an artist who’s done pen and ink drawings of most every depot in Minnesota — his prints have been hot sellers at art shows for years.
A couple of street railroads were also part of Mankato’s early years. Tracks were laid on streets in 1885 and four cars — pulled by horses rather than engines, carried people around town. The business went bust a decade later and the tracks were pulled up.
In 1908 the Mankato Electric Traction Company began operating, with tracks laid on two lines through the city. The business proved more successful, lasting until 1930, when cars became more dependable and affordable to more people.
A lot of old railroad tracks were torn up across Minnesota and the country as the railroads declined, with many of the rail beds sold to private landowners. In hindsight, placing all those rail beds in public ownership when the tracks were removed would have been a good idea.
Many former rail beds became great places for bike/walking trails — including the beautiful Red Jacket Trail. If the beds were kept in public hands, the bitter condemnation battles that took place to get the rail bed land to build trails wouldn’t have had to happen. And the long, straight beds would have been ideal places to bury pipes, electric lines and fiber optic lines.
Most boys, at some point, develop a fascination with trains and model railroad sets. While the interest definitely tilts toward boys, more girls should be given train sets. Scientific studies show that playing with train sets makes kids smarter, helping them understand that things are 3-dimensional and this in turn improves their spatial reasoning. Those skills improve STEM skills, and there is a direct correlation between spatial reasoning and SAT math scores.
It’s too much to say a train set will mean your kids will score big scholarships to college, but it’s comforting to know a train set brings more learning than watching TikTok videos.
While kids get into model trains, the bug persists for many far into adulthood.
The St. James Model Railroad Club has been around since 1989 and has a building filled with train sets laid out in a variety of settings. Watching all the trains move through the large display is mesmerizing for kids and adults and definitely worth a trip.
Your kids or grandkids will be thrilled. And who knows, maybe it’ll send them on their way to academic success.
