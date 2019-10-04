If there’s any silver lining in this season of sogginess, it’s that it’s not as bad as it was three years ago in the Mankato region.
Still, that is little comfort to those who’ve dealt with wet basements, for farmers eager to get into the fields, for people who’ve battled high lake levels, or anyone who is longing for more sunshiny days.
“It’s just wet. That’s been the story the last few years,” said Pete Boulay, assistant state climatologist.
The nine-county area in and around Mankato has received 125% to 150% of its normal rainfall from April 1 to Oct. 1.
Statewide, this has been the wettest on record. “Most of the state’s been wet, except northeast Minnesota,” Boulay said.
The Rochester area and southwest Minnesota have been hardest hit with rain this year.
So far this year in Mankato the precipitation accumulation, which includes the water content of snow, is 33.8 inches. The all-time record at this time of year for Mankato was 38.8 inches in 2016.
April brought 2.7 inches in Mankato, May 6.7 inches, June 5 inches, July 5.3 inches, August 2.5 inches and September 5.4 inches. Another half inch fell this week.
Tom Hoverstad, a scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca, remembers well 2016 when Waseca was the epicenter for rain and flooding.
“We had 14.8 inches of rain in September of 2016; it set the state record for the month.”
While this season hasn’t been the wettest ever, it’s been too wet for area farmers, starting last spring and continuing this week.
“Quite a few soybeans are ready but the fields are too wet. We need a good two-week stretch of sunshine and low humidity and that would help us out greatly,” Hoverstad said.
Unlike harvesting corn, soybean plants and pods need to be well dried to be harvested effectively.
“There are fewer hours in a day for soybean harvesting. The plants have to dry out. When the dew is off, you have a few hours to combine,” Hoverstad said.
One break for farmers, who planted fields late because of spring rains, is the area hasn’t had a hard freeze.
“The average first frost is Oct. 1, so we’re fortunate we didn’t get an early frost. That warm weather at the end of September was really helpful, but we still got too much rain,” Hoverstad said.
Boulay said that while more rain is predicted Saturday, the week after that looks good. “It shows above-normal temps and below normal precipitation.”
While longer-range forecasts are less reliable, the National Weather Service predicts the three months ahead should bring above normal temps and below normal precipitation. “So maybe a warmer fall,” Boulay said.
