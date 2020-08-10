For Minnesota voters concerned about going to the polls Tuesday to vote in the primary election amid the pandemic, here are answers from the Secretary of State's Office to some key questions on how to vote safely in person.
Polling places are usually open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Will voting booths, pens and other equipment and areas inside a polling station be sanitized?
Yes. Jurisdictions will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on sanitizing procedures — which include wiping down surfaces that are frequently touched by multiple people, such as clipboards, voting machines and registration tables, and sanitizing tools and other materials like pens between users.
Am I required to wear a mask to vote? What if I forget to bring mine or someone comes to the polls without a mask?
Yes, you must wear a mask to vote in the August primary election. That’s according to Minnesota’s mask mandate, which requires people to wear masks in any indoor public spaces, including polling places.
If voters aren’t already wearing masks or face coverings, they will be offered a disposable mask in the polling place. If they refuse to wear the mask, they can cast a ballot through curbside voting without violating the state’s mask requirement. If a voter declines a mask and curbside voting, they will still be allowed to vote — but their name will be recorded as in violation of the mask requirement.
Election judges and staff at the polls will practice social distancing and wear masks provided by the Secretary of State's Office.
Should I keep my mask on while waiting outside to vote?
Yes, according to the mask mandate, Minnesotans must wear a face covering in indoor public areas as well as while waiting to enter a public indoor space, like a polling station.
In addition to mask-wearing, you should also maintain social distance in and out of the polling places. Cloth face coverings, election officials say, “are not a replacement for social distancing.” Election judges and staff at polling stations will also help ensure proper spacing and distancing on primary day.
How can I ask for curbside voting? And how does it work?
If you have trouble leaving your vehicle or going into the polling station to vote, you can request curbside voting onsite when you arrive. You can also call your local election office ahead of time, but it’s not a requirement.
Once you get to the polling station, two election judges from different major political parties will bring out a ballot to your vehicle. If you need to register or update your registration, they will bring you an application as well. When you are finished voting, election judges will bring your ballot inside for you and put it in the ballot box.
What about wearing gloves, goggles or other personal protective gear? Can I bring my own black ink pen?
Short answer: It’s up to you. You may wear other personal protective equipment besides a face covering, if you want (again, you must wear a mask!). Hand sanitizer will be available at the polling places, and election workers will be frequently sanitizing equipment.
If you want to bring your own pen, yes, you can use it — though pens will be available at the polls and be sanitized between voters.
How long will it take for us to find out the results of the election?
Secretary of State Steve Simon told MPR News that because the primary allows ballots to be accepted up to two days after election day, any valid ballot postmarked by Tuesday will count if it reaches an election office by Thursday.
That means that in close races, we may not know the final results of the race until Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.