MANKATO — While racing a car through a course with sharp turns and bumpy ground requires quick reaction time, adding snow into the mix adds a whole new challenge.
This past weekend, Sticky Rice Racing — a Facebook group of off-road driving enthusiasts — welcomed anyone with a vehicle to drive and steer through traffic cones and snowbanks on a course over a frozen soybean field a few miles south of Mankato.
For the vast majority of drivers who came out to test their skills and try to beat their times, the Rally X 9 event was their first experience driving through such a course, including for Liam Geldner, of Mankato.
“We don’t have a lot of rally or autocross events around here and I knew I had to get out,” Geldner said. “It’s so fun. You’re not going too fast so there’s not a lot of risk involved, but its intense nonetheless. The snow adds a whole other element to the racing.”
Autocross racing, a sport similar to Rally X racing, is entirely off road, and is centered around a course using traffic cones for boundaries on a field or large parking lot.
Organizers and brothers Nathan Witt, of Minot, North Dakota, and Jacob Witt, of Pemberton, said they hope the weekend course will become a regular winter activity for drivers looking for a little fun and friendly competition in Blue Earth County.
“I’m moving back to Minnesota in a month or two, most likely Mankato or Pemberton,” Nathan Witt said. “I decided if we’re going to be in Minnesota, I already have it established in North Dakota, so we might as well start something here.”
The races occur nationwide with regulations set by the Sports Car Club of America, the largest off-road racing club in the country. Although this weekend’s race was locally organized, the brothers follow that organization’s guidelines and rules for racing.
This weekend’s event marks the ninth race Nathan Witt has organized, although it’s the first one in the Mankato area. He was already hooked on autocross racing by the time he was stationed at an American air-force base in Germany several years ago.
Only 45 miles away from the base is one of the oldest and most popular courses in the world, the Nurburgring Nordschleife, a cliff-hanging 13-mile track through the Alps mountain-range with an elevation change of over 1,000 feet.
“They open it up to the public on a one-way toll road,” Nathan Witt said. “You buy laps on a little card and then scan it, the gate opens and you can go as fast as you want for one lap.”
Nathan Witt introduced his brother, Jacob to the popular racing route on a visit to Germany. It was his very first time racing a car, and the adrenaline rush converted him.
“The only reason I started doing anything of this nature is through Nate,” Jacob Witt said. “I had never drove or did anything fun or exciting with cars.”
When Nathan Witt returned from Germany, they began hosting races on a friend’s land in North Dakota and word spread fast.
“That’s when the idea came to open this up to the public, and it just started escalating from then,” Nathan Witt said.
Last week, the brothers got word that the original location had fallen through, announcing on Facebook that they were trying to find another spot for the course. Luckily, a friend’s father offered to let them use his farmland. Jacob Witt said they hope to connect with other farmers in the area who might be willing to let them use their land so they can rotate the courses to a different location every three weeks or so. That includes educating the public about what the race is and what it isn’t.
“I think there was a misconception of us going a thousand miles an hour, destroying the ground and wrecking the road,” Jacob Witt said. “But if people come out here and see what we’re actually doing, honestly it’s kind of harmless.”
Nathan Witt said an advantage of off-road racing on a flat field without any trees or buildings is that there is little for a car to run into, save a pile of snow.
“One thing that we always tell people is don’t be afraid to make mistakes,” Nathan Witt said. “This is our ninth one and we’ve never had a car with any major failures whatsoever, we’ve never had any car-to-car contact, we’ve never had a car leave the ground. The worst case scenario you hit a cone, or you park it in the snowbank. Then we just pull it out of the snowbank, call it good, and send you on the course again.”
For those trying this type of the course for the first time, Nathan Witt said they will ease that person into what to expect until they are comfortable enough to take the wheel themselves.
“If it’s their first time, we go first, break a trail, take passengers and say, ‘this is what you can expect, this is how the conditions are, and this is what you do.’”
The key to making sharp turns in the snow is the ability to react. A big part of that technique is to be able anticipate how a certain vehicle responds and to work with the car, rather than trying to over correct. It’s a test of anticipating each turn, and it’s common for the vehicles to slide sideways on the course, but Jacob Witt said that’s normal; it’s just a matter of learning how to control the skid.
Dawson Moreau, of Minot, said Mankato’s race was his third two-day event so far this season. He said while the main goal is practice, there are practical skills drivers obtain that transfer to winter road driving as well.
“You learn so much out here especially,” Moreau said. “Even on the street — if you end up in a snowy situation and lose control of your car, most people over correct or don’t know what to do. But if you do stuff like this you know exactly what to do. It helps you learn on and off the track.”
Along with the adrenaline rush, Jacob Witt said his favorite thing about improvised amateur races like this one, is the camaraderie.
“It’s a group of people who have a common interest, and that develops into longtime friendships,” he said. “If anyone has a problem or gets stuck in the snow, there’s 15 people working together because they want to see your car go too. Whatever we can do, we’re going to help you out.”
