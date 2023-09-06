By the time he was a first grader in Mankato, Mark Taylor knew he wanted to be a doctor when he grew up.
Years later, he knew what kind of doctor he wanted to be after observing a delivery as a medical student doing rotations.
Afterward, he enthusiastically wrote “Rhonda, a baby!” in a note to his wife.
“I can’t imagine I would’ve left a similar note to my wife saying ‘Rhonda, an appendectomy!’” he joked while recalling the memory.
About 7,000 deliveries of his own later, the longtime OB-GYN is retiring this week after 36 years at Mankato Clinic.
Over what he described as an “incredibly rewarding” career, Dr. Taylor said what he most enjoyed was the bonds he got to form with women who placed trust in him during such important stages of their lives.
“My specialty has one of the more unique relationships with your patients,” he said. “The person who took care of you during pregnancy and delivery is, for many women anyway, a real bond. I love that bond.”
The bonds extended outside of his exam and delivery rooms. You’re bound to run into patients around town when you deliver that many babies in your career.
Taylor spent his entire career in his hometown, where he graduated from West High School in 1974. His family, starting with great-great grandfather George E. Brett, ran Brett’s Department Store.
Unlike previous generations, he didn’t go into the family business. His parents were supportive of his pursuit of a medical career, and he joked that the store wouldn’t have lasted as long in business if he was running it.
Before medical school at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and receiving his medical degree from the University of Minnesota, he completed undergrad at Gustavus Adolphus College. He spent a gap year as an admissions counselor, head swimming coach and assistant track coach on campus.
He was just about finished up with a residency at Mayo Clinic in Rochester when he ran into Dr. Stephen Penkhus, who was a longtime OB-GYN at Mankato Clinic. Taylor talked to Penkhus about how he wanted to work back in his hometown.
There weren’t nearly as many OB-GYNs practicing in Mankato at the time, and there wasn’t necessarily a glaring need for a new one coming out of residency. Mankato Clinic went “out on a limb” in hiring him, as Taylor described it, and he credits Penkhus with campaigning for him during the process.
“He recruited me, was my mentor and was my great friend,” Taylor said. “We’re still very close friends, and I wouldn’t be the doctor I am today without Stephen Penkhus.”
Taylor’s first day at the clinic was Sept. 8, 1987. He was on call over the weekend when he delivered his first baby on Sept. 12.
His last delivery was this year on Feb. 12. The baby was his grandson, Reed — he previously delivered a granddaughter, Indy. On both occasions he had doctors alongside him to assist on and monitor the deliveries.
He recently met up for a photo with the first and last babies he delivered, showing the wide span of ages between the soon to be 36-year-old and 7-month-old.
The vast majority of deliveries in his career were happy occasions. One that stuck out in his mind involved a pregnant patient who had had multiple miscarriages.
Taylor responded to a call and it seemed like she might’ve experienced another miscarriage.
He remembers the joy of hearing two little heartbeats on the ultrasound. The woman went on to deliver twins, two of the hundreds of sets he delivered over his career.
He also delivered triplets on six different occasions.
Taylor dealt with his share of high-risk pregnancies and tragedies, too, however, including unexplained stillbirths and miscarriages.
Some of the closest relationships he developed with patients came out of tragic situations, he said. His empathic approach to medicine shined in those moments.
Taylor had a “one-of-a-kind bedside manner,” said Jenny Lundquist, who knows him both from working with him and being a patient of his. He was her OB-GYN through four pregnancies, all requiring cesarean sections.
“I feel really blessed that I was able to work with such a physician that was as skilled and wonderful as him,” Lundquist said. “He helped me through that phase of life.”
Her kids, born in 2006, 2008, 2013 and 2016, know him as the doctor who loves candy. Taylor would often have Sour Patch Kids for them, she said, including a box full of them he sent to her son after a wrist injury.
Lundquist’s last appointment with Taylor was Tuesday, making her one of the last patients he’ll see before retirement.
“It’s hitting me that he’s actually retiring, but I couldn’t be more happy and excited for him and his family,” she said. “He has a gift, and he definitely was meant to be a physician. He touched so many lives.”
Before he delivered her first child, Lundquist was a new nurse in 2005 and saw how skillfully he navigated through emergency situations with his signature wit.
“He communicated so well with each patient because he’s so knowledgeable,” she said. “You learn that from the beginning working with him.”
Communication skills and wit lent themselves to his work teaching squirrely, local high school students about childbirth. He did it for many years, showing classes how ultrasounds and deliveries worked.
Dr. Carla Goerish, an OB-GYN at Mankato Clinic, worked with Taylor for about 22 years. Before becoming the first female OB-GYN in the Mankato area, she said, she reached out to Taylor for advice.
Once she took the job, he helped her transition into the role, serving as a mentor to her since. The qualities that stood out in him were “how smart he is, the empathy he has for patients and the surgical skills,” Goerish said.
From conversations with Dr. Tara Denke and Dr. Heather Carlson, two more longtime colleagues of Taylor’s, Goerish said they’d have a hard time doing justice to the impact Taylor had on the OB-GYN department at Mankato Clinic using words.
“There aren’t words to describe what he’s meant to our practice and to all of us as far as doing what we do and learning how to be the best that we can be,” she said. “He’s taught us all of that, from how to maintain that work/life balance to having that meaningful relationship with patients.”
One of the hardest parts of retirement, Taylor said, will be stepping away from his department colleagues, staff and the clinic as a whole. The Mankato Clinic that went out on a limb hiring him back in 1987 grew by leaps and bounds in terms of footprint and staff during his tenure.
Giving up any new bonds with patients will be just as hard for him. Taylor feels a sense of gratitude to his patients for showing such loyalty to him over two generations.
Patients flew in from overseas so he could deliver their babies. Patients who moved up to the Twin Cities came back down to Mankato to receive care from him.
“It’s just been incredibly rewarding,” he said. “I have received way more than I’ve given.”
What made the job worth it more than anything, he said, was the feeling of handing parents a healthy baby. He immediately missed it when he scaled down his obstetric work about a year ago.
But in retirement, he’s excited to spend as much time as possible with family.
In a career in which he was called to help out patients at just about every minute and hour around the clock, he said his family showed such flexibility over the years and it’s time to reward their patience. Although he still maintained a “wonderful” family life with wife, Rhonda, sons, Ryan and Evan, and daughter, Gretchen, during his career, retirement means more time with them, his six grandchildren, and more immediate and extended family.
The timing of his retirement also comes just ahead of the duck and pheasant seasons for the avid hunter. Taylor also will remain involved at his church, First Presbyterian in Mankato.
Beyond these retirement endeavors, he expects to continue running into some of the thousands upon thousands of past patients while out running errands around his hometown. Even after all these years, he said it doesn’t get old.
“I still love going to the grocery store and getting stopped by people saying ‘Hey, do you remember this guy? You delivered him 25 years ago,’” Taylor said with a laugh.
