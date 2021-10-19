The area corn and soybean harvest is wrapping up, with farmers reporting higher-than-expected yields despite a drought that gripped Minnesota for much of the season.
The nine-county region received timely rains during the summer that kept it from suffering the more severe drought conditions seen in much of western and northern Minnesota.
Farmers had some delay in getting soybeans out of the field this year, with many switching over to corn harvesting, which is traditionally done after soybeans are done. A lack of a hard frost this year kept soybean stalks greener, making them too tough to combine until they fully dried out naturally.
Some farmers have completed harvesting and many are applying fall fertilizer and tilling. Within about two weeks, depending on weather, the harvest should be complete.
The ag economy has also been boosted by strong grain prices through late summer and fall. On Tuesday, local cash prices for soybeans were $12.06 per bushel and $5.12 per bushel for corn.
There is a chance for the temperatures to dip to freezing late this week, but there are still no hard freezes in the long-term forecast.
Temperatures will, however, be lower than in the past couple of balmy fall weeks. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s are predicted for the next 10 days, with lows from 31 degrees to 50 degrees.
