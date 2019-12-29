My family’s sole connection to World War II came a few weeks ago in correspondence from the U.S. Army.
After more than a year filtering through the federal government bureaucracy, the service record of 1st Lt. John Edward “Jack” Spear arrived in my email box.
My uncle Jack was killed in the Battle of Bulge 75 years ago today, Dec. 29. The death report shows he was killed in Feulen, Luxembourg, and died of “head wounds.”
The service record includes letters between the War Department and my grandmother that shed light on her deeply felt loss and sorrow.
She had requested his belongings, including a picture of herself she had sent him.
“I would appreciate very much if your office could locate a picture of myself, which I sent to John. It is a 6 x 8 picture of a woman, 65 years old, with grey hair, wearing glasses, pearl earrings, a lieutenant’s pin on the right side of the dress and a cross on a chain around the neck. The ensemble is pale blue. There is a message written to my son on the back of this picture, which I would very much like returned to me, if at all possible,” wrote my grandmother, Agnes T. Spear.
Our family had only heard stories about Jack, who died six years before any of us were born. But the story of my father’s older brother, second youngest of the eight Spear boys, has drawn our interest and made more real and more somber a connection to events and people we had only read about in history books.
Through the war records, family stories and bits and pieces of written family history, we’ve come to know Jack as a “poet soldier.” He was given a Kodak camera to take with him to war by the “dramatic club” of which he was president. He wrote poems and put down his thoughts on war and faith in the Stars and Stripes and religious publications.
In “The Guns Speak” Jack challenges the “learned men” and their questioning of religion.
Professors, writers, learned men, what do
You, faced with present circumstances, say
About the things you taught us yesterday?
For I remember clearly still how you,
Enthroned upon the seats of wisdom, threw
With pompous show and scholarly display
The ancient laws God gave to man, away
And introduced the lawlessness you knew
You taught us this in days before the war.
What teach you now? There is no wrong or right?
Truth is a myth? Man needs his God no more?
You do not dare, for war has brought to light
Your lies; so give us back the truth you swore
Away, that we may honorably fight.
The Battle of the Bulge was the bloodiest battle of World War II. Adolph Hitler’s surprise push to take back parts of Europe and capture the Belgian port of Antwerp, had it been successful, could have prolonged the war a year or more. Historians say that may have given Germany enough time to develop the atomic bomb before the United States.
So the mostly young and inexperienced soldiers who held back the German offensive may have indeed saved much of the free world.
The price paid to stop Hitler numbered 90,000 U.S. casualties and 19,000 dead, the third deadliest military campaign in U.S. history.
Military quartermasters are perhaps the unsung heroes of war, as they are to remove the dead from the battlefield so as not to demoralize those soldiers who follow behind.
Jack’s body, like other soldiers, was placed in a temporary cemetery, on Dec. 31, 1945. The Luxembourg American Cemetery in Hamm, Luxembourg, was established the same day he died.
Records show he was “disinterred” and buried again in the permanent cemetery in Hamm some three years after his death. Congress had agreed in the years after the war to allow soldiers’ remains to be dug up from their temporary graves and sent home at no cost.
About 171,000 bodies were shipped back to the U.S. for burial. And another 97,000 families decided to leave their loved ones buried in the countries for which they had fought and died.
Grandmother Agnes decided to approve permanent burial of Jack in the Luxembourg American Cemetery, where he still lies in plot G, row 9, grave 208.
Maj. Gen. H. Feldman described Jack’s final interment in a letter dated 3 1/2 years after he was killed.
“This is to inform you that remains of your loved one have been permanently interred, as recorded above, side by side with comrades who also gave their lives for their country. Customary military funeral exercises were conducted over the grave at the time of burial.”
Jack’s sister Mary, who died in 2011, described her brother in notes she provided our family in 1987: “He was the poet, the dreamer, the writer. School was easy for Jack. Innocent. Idealistic. The good die young, unfortunately.”
Jack registered for the draft on Oct. 16, 1940, and was listed at 5 foot 9 inches and 140 pounds on his draft registration card. He entered the Army on July 7, 1943, with the 3rd Infantry under Gen. George Patton.
American forces pushed Hitler back and defeated the Germans in the Battle of the Bulge despite horrific terrain through the mountainous Ardennes area between Belgium and France. Temperatures reached 20 below zero.
The Germans sustained nearly 100,000 casualties. The battle turned to the American side just around Christmas Eve when the weather cleared and air support could back the U.S. counteroffensive.
Documentarian Ken Burns has said the average life of a lieutenant in the Battle of the Bulge was 14 days. Jack lasted 13.
With so many dead, folks back home might have become numb to the realization of war deaths, but the letters from Grandma Agnes to the War Department in search of Jack’s belongings tell a different story.
By July 12, 1945, the Army sent a letter to Agnes with a check for $13.81 (an equivalent of about $200 today) as payment for the funds Jack possessed. 2nd Lt C.B. Quinn noted the rest of his belongings would be sent separately.
An inventory of Jack’s possessions included two photographs, a pen knife, a mechanical pencil, two fountain pens, a billfold, a Bulova watch, a gold ring and a key.
Agnes wrote the Army on July 30 hoping they had recovered the picture she asked about. The Army wrote back Aug. 23, 1945, noting it sent additional pictures and hopes one is the photo of herself she is looking for.
She writes one final time on Oct. 9, 1945, asking if they have the Kodak camera and if she is entitled to his overcoat.
“I also wish to express appreciation for the articles sent to me to date.”
They write back Oct. 16, saying they don’t have either item and enclose an information pamphlet describing the difficulty of recovering items from soldiers killed in combat.
Grandma Agnes’ husband Charles died at an early age and Agnes died the year I was born, but my siblings recall spending time at her house at 1303 Minnehaha Ave. in St. Paul and having the time of their lives, drinking bottles of Coca-Cola and eating vanilla wafer cookies, all unsupervised.
She raised 10 children, lost one at 6 months and lost Jack at 25 years old.
The writer, poet and dreamer left all of us a message on war and a soldier’s sacrifice that seems poignant today.
In “If You Keep Faith” Jack offers a soliloquy on war:
If you keep faith with me you need not weep
If I am killed, for I will not complain
Of any death if by it others gain
The things I think are worth my life to keep
The right to have, to know, to love, to speak
If all win these, I will endure my pain
And on the battle front, where I have lain
Will find an honored place in which to sleep
But if when peace returns to you once more
You break the word you gave humanity
By keeping not the pledge to which you swore,
Then carve in stone this epitaph for me:
“Here lies a fool who placed his hope in war
And gave his faith to insincerity.”
Joe Spear is editor of The Free Press. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com and follow on Twitter @jfspear.
