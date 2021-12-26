A very Allen Christmas on North Sixth Street

At times in the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s, the prospects seemed bleak that Christmas would come for all of the Allen kids living at 129 North Sixth St. in Mankato.
Somehow, it always did.
Even when Richard and Eleanor Allen’s household had grown to 18 mouths, including a pair of elderly relatives taken in by the family because they had nowhere else to go.
Even when money was so short that a single pound of hamburger was stretched to feed the entire clan.
Even when the whole naughty-nice standard had been repeatedly tilted deep into the naughty range by the eldest sons, like the year they came up with the scheme of hiding explosives in the Advent candle at Loyola Catholic High School. Or the time the previous year’s present, a coveted Red Ryder BB gun, had been so egregiously misused that it was confiscated by the police. Or after the disastrous attempt to brew wine in the wooded hillside above the house.
Maybe most surprisingly, Christmas presents still arrived even when an enraged Richard Allen had forcibly evicted “Santa” from the house on Christmas Eve after the man in the red suit — who’d allegedly gotten some of his jolliness from a bottle — used highly inappropriate language around the children.
That incident had left the littlest of the Allen kids deeply concerned about what, if anything, they’d find under the tree.
“Oh, they were worried sick. ‘Dad beat the hell out of Santa on Christmas Eve. It’s not going to be a good night’,” David Allen, 79, said of his younger siblings that year. “ ... And Santa came anyway.”
‘Quite the big deal’
Richard and Eleanor Allen were natives of the Marshall area in southwestern Minnesota when they married, and their growing family had been living in the tiny town of Ghent before they moved to Mankato for a fresh start.
Their new home was one of Mankato’s oldest, standing for nearly a century before the Allens purchased it in the summer of 1951. At just 1,100 square feet, it was small. Built by an impoverished immigrant stonemason from Luxembourg in 1857, the house had no foundation, it had no footings, and it had no mortar — just mud between the limestone blocks.
But it was built well, considering the lack of materials available to mason Joseph Schaus, and modern conveniences had been added over the decades.
“It was quite the big deal,” David said of the move from Ghent. “Because we were living in this real dump. I mean, it was a real dump. No indoor plumbing. No electricity.”
David and his big brother Dick were old enough to remember the move.
“We thought we’d died and gone to heaven. It had electricity and it had indoor plumbing, such as it was. It had a telephone. My brother and I had our own room and our own beds, which changed.”
It changed because the six or seven kids in the Allen household when they arrived in Mankato doubled in less than a decade.
Richard Allen was a recovering alcoholic who had quit drinking before the move to Mankato. In his sobriety, he’d become much more devout in his Catholicism and was thrilled to have his family located directly across the street from SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the adjoining parochial schools.
So the kids just kept coming. It took two attempts, but the youngest, Tim Allen, recited them this month in order of appearance.
“Wait a minute, I missed one,” Tim said, laughing as he started over. “So we’ve got Dick, David, Mary, Joe, Maureen, Pat, Mike, Kevin. Eileen and Coleen are the twins. And then Kate, Annette, Tom and Tim. Does that come up to 14?”
Grandma Lucy, Richard’s mother, was there, too, both to assist with the growing family and because she needed a place to live, said David, a retired teacher and artist living in Northfield. The final addition was an elderly aunt, who was suffering from dementia and would have otherwise been in a nursing home. That brought the total number of people living at 129 N. Sixth St. to 18 for a short period of time before Dick graduated from Loyola and joined the Army.
Through many of those years, there was also Skippy, the rat terrier.
“And Skippy was kind of like the Old Man — once a year she’d have a bunch of pups. I don’t know how the hell that happened. She didn’t get out much.”
‘Yeah, that was insane’
When additional human pups arrived, Richard Allen constructed solutions.
The newborns and toddlers were in homemade cribs in the living room.
The answer for the boys’ room in the second-floor loft was vertical. The Old Man just kept building bunks higher.
“He was absolutely the worst carpenter in the world,” David said.
As a result, the distance between the mattress and the next bunk grew smaller and smaller as the structure grew closer to the ceiling.
“My brother Dick and I had the bottom bunks. I was on one side and he was on the other. And then it went up. The poor kids on top, I’m glad they were little and skinny.”
As skinny as they were, the clearance in the upper bunks was so limited that they couldn’t roll over. If they wanted to sleep on a different side of their body, they’d have to exit the bed, descend to the floor and climb back up. And Richard hadn’t built a ladder, so the climb down involved stepping on the beds of the boys below — including the oldest brothers on the bottom, who did what older brothers are wont to do.
“The guys on the top, if they wanted to turn over, they had to shove out and come down and turn around and go back up. Of course, we’d laugh at ‘em: ‘Turning over?’ ... And you gotta hit ‘em. I mean, what the heck? It’s pretty much mandatory.”
In the girls’ room, the strategy for newcomers was horizontal. Beds and more beds were added until there was nothing but beds. If one of the Allen girls needed to get up during the night, the exit involved traversing the beds of their sisters.
“But they weren’t violent, so they could do that. Yeah, they’d crawl over their sisters to get to the door to go to the bathroom.”
When David, like his brother, joined the Army after graduation, he might have been the only soldier enjoying the roominess and solitude of the barracks compared to the sleeping arrangements on North Sixth Street.
“Yeah, that was insane. But what do you do? You’ve got all those kids.”
‘Tiny little bathroom’
Bladder control was a much-admired attribute in the Allen household. But when morning came, the rush was on.
“You had this tiny little bathroom. It’s tiny,” David said. “I mean, you went in there and you Did Your Business.”
And much business was done.
“I just try to imagine how much toilet paper went through there. It had to be thousands and thousands of trees.”
To say the least, lingering was not tolerated. The consequence of not getting in and out quickly was “nodgelies,” the Allen term for painful knuckle-raps inflicted on anyone hogging the bathroom for more than a few seconds.
The term “bathroom” wasn’t entirely accurate. It didn’t have a bath. Or a shower. Initially, bathing was done in a horse trough in the back of the house with water heated on the stove.
Richard Allen eventually got his hands on a bathtub and a used water heater, attaching garden hoses to supply water and to transport the heated water to the tub.
“It wasn’t hot, but it was warm and you didn’t have to carry it.”
The water was drained only after it had been used for a minimum of three baths.
‘We knew that wasn’t right”
“My dad got creative, God help us,” David Allen said when describing his father’s acquisition and makeshift installation of the water heater.
Similar words are used in recounting Richard Allen’s bunk-bed carpentry, electrical skills, carpet replacements and other handyman efforts.
The ancient house’s electrical system had a severe shortage of outlets, so Richard Allen created an octopus-like system of extension cords running from room to room.
“I don’t think he understood the positive-negative side of electricity,” David said. “I don’t think he understood electricity. But he’d just hook stuff together with big gobs of black tape, and then he’d run it wherever he could. ... If it went on, good. If it didn’t, it would go ‘pop’ and then ‘Oh, dammit.’”
The unheated upper floor of the house was always cold in the winter, except for one thing.
“You’d feel those extension cords, they’d be hot to the touch. We knew that wasn’t right.”
Years later, when the siblings were cleaning out the house before it was sold in 1994, they discovered their father had also been innovative with the fuse box — the foundational safety factor of any house’s electrical system, where fuses are designed to blow and cut off electricity if any of the circuits are overloaded.
“He gave up on buying fuses he blew so many. He’d just put a penny in there for the fuses and they were melted,” David said of the discovery. “And I’m a welder, so I know you have to get copper very hot to melt it. ... I don’t know how the house never burned down.”
Richard Allen’s household improvements were everywhere. There was the lean-to he’d eventually added to the back of the home to provide living quarters for Grandma Lucy and Auntie, complete with toilet facilities that froze every winter. There were the layers of carpet remnants periodically installed whenever the 36 Allen feet had worn paths in the fabric of the previous layer. He never removed the old carpet, just added the new one, creating a spongy and ever-higher floor that tripped up virtually every guest walking in the front door, including Santa during his memorable Christmas Eve visit.
Their father was stoic other than when his legendary temper flared, but he definitely put in the effort.
“He instilled in us, be a hard worker, nothing is free,” Tim said.
‘Through thick and thin’
Richard Allen was a self-employed painter, creating the lettering and logos on commercial signs and trucks. He painted and decorated the interior of churches as well, including SS. Peter and Paul, even restoring and painting the statuary of the Catholic houses of worship.
“He was a very good artist,” David said. “He actually went to school at the Minnesota Academy of Arts. ... a very talented guy.”
The children were enlisted to help as they grew older, rebuilding broken fingers on statues, handling the initial painting with their father providing pointers and handling the final touches.
And he painted some framed art, including a massive “Last Supper” that’s still in the possession of Mankato’s St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
“I always felt he wanted to be an artist more than a sign painter, a church decorator,” Tim said.
The commercial work was necessary to pay the bills, but it also put him on the road most weekdays, leaving Eleanor Allen responsible for the massive family.
“I think she spent most of her life overwhelmed, it was just so much,” David said of his mother. “And she came from a family of five — a very quiet, reserved French-Canadian family. And now she’s got this raucous Irish thing going.”
At one point, she had five children in diapers at the same time — cloth diapers that had to be soaked and washed after each use.
Once a week — on laundry day — one of the older kids would stay home from school to assist their mom, who had a washing machine and ringer but no clothes dryer.
“It was a six-hour day to help with the washing,” David said.
In the warmer months, the clothes and diapers were hung outside to dry. In the winter, the helper would set up the inside drying system — lines jerry-rigged along every wall of the house’s interior.
“Diapers and shirts and pants, all the way into the kitchen ... everywhere, wet clothes,” he said. “The Old Man had a system. That day when you’d stay home from school, you’d set up the pulleys and clothesline.”
Other than laundry day, the only time an Allen kid was allowed to stay home on a school day was when they were sick enough to register a fever. On those days, after his mother had put the little ones down for their midday nap, David was able to witness the one moment of waking respite for his mother.
“You’d see, she always made herself a nice lunch. She’d sit in her chair and eat lunch — all by herself. If you were there, she’d chat. But I think that was her time.”
Unlike their description of their father, the Allens remember their mother as very affectionate. She also loved to laugh.
“She had a great sense of humor,” David said. “I think that was probably the only thing that made her survive. But, then, she loved my father — through thick and thin. So she was in it for the long haul.”
Tim said his mom was a bit worn out when he made his debut but still full of affection.
“She was a sweet, very gentle woman who loved us very much,” he said. “I think by the time I arrived she was pretty tired — I can’t image why. If I’d been a hellion, I’m not sure they would have known.”
‘They had nuns walking sentry’
The nuns and priests at Loyola and at SS. Peter and Paul might have used the word “hellion,” along with some amplifying adjectives, to describe the oldest of the Allen boys.
“In those days, you’d probably call them ‘juvenile delinquents,’” David said of himself and his brother. “We were straight-up delinquents.”
That was despite a very heavy dose of Catholicism. There was a nightly rosary, participation required. Attending Mass wasn’t just for Sundays.
“We went to Mass every damn day,” David said.
As he and Dick got older, they developed a routine for the weekend and summertime services.
“We had a system, you know. You’d go into Mass and then you’d decide you had to go to confession and the confessional was in the back. So you’d leave and go back kind of by the confessional and then you’d go to the bell tower and have a cigarette. I think there’s still half a pack of Lucky Strikes and a book of matches up in the bell tower of SS. Peter and Paul’s. Me and my brother would go up there and smoke away.”
During the school year, Mass was part of the daily schedule, too, but sneaking out under the guise of “going to confession” was more of a challenge.
“They had nuns walking sentry. They weren’t stupid.”
Recruiting Dick and David to serve as altar boys was a failed experiment by the priests.
“Both my brother and I got fired from that,” David said.
He doesn’t reveal the precise details but mentions something in passing.
“You know, the idiots showed us where they put the key to the wine cellar. Why would you show a 15-year-old kid where the key to the wine cellar is? What the hell were you thinking?”
‘It was my brother’s idea’
Even at age 79, David expresses some nervousness about one of their legendary escapades: the Advent candle caper.
“If we’d got caught. ... I mean that was serious.”
The Allen boys and some unnamed co-conspirators had been brainstorming possible pranks involving the Advent wreath suspended from the ceiling outside the office of Loyola’s principal and chief disciplinarian, Sister Antonella.
In each of the four weeks leading up to Christmas, an additional candle would be lit on the wreath. On the Monday of Christmas week, the nuns, the students and the priest assigned to Loyola assembled for the ceremonial lighting of all the candles, including the previously unlit fourth candle. For once, the Allen boys awaited a religious service with real anticipation.
“I think it was my first ninth grade I did that,” said David, who describes ninth grade as “the most difficult two years of my life.”
Inside the fourth candle was an illegal oversized firecracker known as an M-80.
“It was my brother’s idea. He was one of the smartest guys I know, but he had no practical knowledge. So he always depended on me for the practicality.”
The original candle was already in place when the concept was hatched.
“We actually did little sketches of the candle. And then we went to Woolworth’s or whatever it was and finally found the candle that kind of looked like it.”
The M-80 was implanted in the substitute candle, the wax was reformed around it with the fuse embedded in the wick, and the boys had snuck into Loyola the previous weekend for the switcheroo. The result, David said, was something that was talked about at Loyola for years after.
“Oh, that was a great thing. That sucker went off. Man! It was a little more than we expected. We expected a pop and it was KA-PLOOEY!”
The explosion pretty much obliterated the wreath, shocking the priest conducting the ceremony to an extent that self-preservation overcame any instinct to protect his flock.
“He ran right through the kids, Father Guida, I remember. Just knocking kids down to get out of there.”
An inquiry was launched, and the usual suspects were rounded up.
“They knew we did it, but they couldn’t prove it. And I think it was just so spectacular, they didn’t know what to do.”
David doesn’t express many regrets about the less-than-saintly behavior by himself and his brother at Loyola, beyond the fact that all the Allen siblings who followed might have been greeted with an enhanced sense of suspicion at the school.
“It makes for great stories. And, by the way, the education I got from Loyola because of the nuns was just invaluable. I went through the first year and a half of college, I had already done that. I knew how to write papers, I knew how to do research, I’d read a lot of the material. So, in spite of myself, I got a good education. So I never knock their educational abilities. They were good teachers. And there were some very nice nuns.”
David actually became a teacher after graduating from Mankato State College, eventually working with others to create an alternative school in the Rosemount-Apple Valley area for what he calls “reluctant learners.” His personal history was helpful.
“I think it made me more understanding. It’s really, you know, they’re not bad people — just a little more imaginative.”
The imaginative behavior by the Allen boys continued at home, often on the hillside above 129 N. Second St.
It was there they made a homemade shotgun, known as a “zip gun,” and blew a tree in half. It was there that they decided it would be a great prank to use the BB gun they’d received as a joint Christmas present to shoot the garbage can lid just as the garbage man — “grumpy old Dutch” — was lifting it, only to have the pellet ricochet into Dutch’s armpit, prompting him to call the police, who confiscated the gun and left the boys fearing the possibility of a prison sentence.
The hillside was also the setting for Dick and David’s Winery.
“We tried to make wine once, big cans of plums,” David said. “It was the worst stuff in the world. We drank it anyway.”
They didn’t even get the desired buzz: “We just threw up. It was just so awful. Fortunately, we didn’t die.”
‘One pound of hamburger’
The creative scheming of Dick and David Allen played out in a variety of quasi-criminal activities. Richard Allen displayed his creativity with paint, brushes, lacquer and plaster. Eleanor may have matched them with what she pulled off with noodles, tomato sauce, onions and a small package of ground beef.
“Our wonderful mom,” Tim said. “She could make a meatloaf enough to feed all of us out of one pound of hamburger.”
David remembers the hotdishes, saying he still enjoys a nice casserole — one stretched to its very limits with chopped onions and an extender like oatmeal. Maybe it’s because he never got seconds.
“Dinnertime was interesting. You did it in two shifts,” David said. “The young kids would eat first, and then we’d kind of glare at them because we didn’t want them to eat too much.”
The older siblings supervised the first shift, strongly encouraging the little ones to fill up on the ever-present day-old bread rather than the main course.
“There was always a couple loaves of bread and a big jar of jam. That was backup if there wasn’t enough hotdish left. You could load up on that day-old bread.”
It was a weekly duty for the Allen children to pull the wagon down to the bakery on Front Street and fill it with the previous day’s unsold bread, which could be had for a few cents a loaf. Milk was always at hand thanks to the extraordinary patience of the local milkman — David believes it was 1991 when Richard Allen finally got the accumulated tab paid off.
Saturday nights were the one dinner where the family was allowed to gather around the TV while they ate, watching old “Laurel and Hardy” shorts broadcast by a Twin Cities station, followed by “The Lawrence Welk Show.” It was always on that same channel on Saturday nights, except for a 30-second switch if Playtex or Maidenform was marketing their undergarments.
“The Old Man would jump up, ‘Let’s get something else,’” David said. “’Yeah, why don’t we draw more attention to the bra ad, Dad.’ Geez Louise.”
Equally predictable was the Saturday night meal.
“One of Mom’s pretty-good hamburgers,” he said. “ONE I might add.”
Along with it being a single hamburger, it was well short of a quarter-pounder.
“I bet it was a sixteenth. It was hamburger-flavored.”
‘The Christmases were the best’
As the years went by and the older Allen kids graduated from high school and moved out, the household got smaller.
But for the Allens, a smaller household was a relative thing. Even as the youngest, Tim can remember being assigned to a top bunk in the boys’ bedroom, which even then was at its maximum capacity of six with Joe and Pat the owners of the spacious bottom bunks.
He remembers role-playing with his nearest sibling, Tom. On a tiny ice rink they made in their yard, they would pretend to be a pair of Minnesota North Stars. Inside the house, sometimes they’d pretend to be a pair of their old brothers.
“We’d say, ‘Let’s play Pat and Joe,’ and then we’d beat each other up.”
He remembers the morning run on the family’s single “sock drawer” — kids who got there late might be left with only the holiest of socks.
“If you were the last one, you didn’t have socks — or if you did, you could get in them from both ends,” he said.
Whatever the size of the family still residing full time at 129 N. Sixth St., the size of the family celebrating Christmas Eve kept getting larger. Other than during military service, the older siblings always came back on or before Dec. 24. For the youngest Allen, it was an amazing time.
“I just tried to stay out of the way so I didn’t get stepped on,” Tim said. “I remember always hanging around under the table and listening to the older ones as they talked.”
David remembers it fondly, too.
Even decorated for Christmas, there was nothing elegant about the house, which had taken a beating. Their mother’s one and only piece of nice furniture was a wooden telephone table, placed just inside the front door to make a good first impression for visitors. But she pulled out her artificial Christmas tree every year.
“My mother had this pathetic little tree. It was like a tinsel tree, silver, it probably cost $2. She loved that tree. That was the one and only tree for years, that goofy tree. We just made fun of it, but that was her tree.”
The Allen kids weren’t looking for fancy, though. They had family. The gatherings grew ever larger as the older siblings married and returned to North Sixth Street with Richard and Eleanor’s growing slate of grandchildren.
“The Christmases were the best. That’s when everybody — everybody — was there. It was just a big deal. ... Just wall-to-wall people. Nobody seemed to care, they were having a good time.”
And telling stories.
“We’d always, out of the Old Man’s hearing, recount the Santa Chronicles: ‘Do you think Santa will make it again this year? Do you think he sobered up?’ But not in front of the Old Man.”
‘Oh, it went south from there’
Richard Allen was anything but sentimental, which is what made it so unexpected the year he arranged for Santa to visit. Even Eleanor hadn’t been let in on the secret, scheduled for the afternoon of Christmas Eve.
“Well, the Old Man got us all together in the front room. ‘We’ve got a surprise.’”
David, who figures he was in junior high school at the time, said he and Dick, the younger kids and their mom gathered as instructed.
“Oh, OK, probably some priest,” David thought.
But it wasn’t.
“So in comes this guy, and he has a raggedy cotton beard, probably cost him a dollar, a dumb red hat, it didn’t even have a ball on the top, some red pants. And then he has some black wingtips with white socks.”
The guy was scrawny rather than plump, and David was pretty sure he slurred the final two words of the unsurprising opening line: “Ho, Ho, Ho. Merry Christmas.”
Maybe because of the multiple layers of carpet that left the front room floor a couple of inches higher than the doorway — or maybe because of the half-empty pint of blackberry brandy they later found in the pillowcase the man was carrying as a prop “gift sack” — the man in the red suit stumbled as made his entrance and began flaying his arms.
“It was slow motion to me, because it was the most wonderful thing I’d seen,” David said. “He’s trying to regain his balance and the old bag is flying around and he hits that telephone table. He goes crashing into it and the phone hits him on the head.”
Lying on the demolished telephone table, Santa painfully shouted a word rarely associated with St. Nick, one that starts with the letter “F.”
Richard Allen — as a recovering alcoholic — wasn’t about to tolerate a tipsy, vulgar Santa Claus in his house.
“Oh, it went south from there,” David said. “He started swearing at him, ‘Get out of here, you son of a bitch.’ My mom’s saying, “Stop it. Stop it. Not in front of the kids.’”
Richard Allen chased Santa all the way to his car, each of them screaming at the other. And Santa, as he drove out of sight, waved at the Old Man — but only with what the kids called “the swear finger.”
The little Allens were horrified. David remembers focusing on his older brother, desperately trying to shush him, knowing that any wisecrack, even a smirk, might be a death wish.
“The Old Man snapped. He was pretty good at snapping. But he really snapped. ... Once it was over, the Old Man was roaming around because he knew what an idiot he’d made of himself. We didn’t laugh or snicker or anything. We just went up to our room and roared.”
David figures his father, who served in the Army during World War II, might have recruited the guy in the red suit at the local VFW. But the truth will never be known. The Santa visit was a forbidden topic for as long as Richard Allen lived.
‘All your brothers and sisters together’
For all the rowdy moments that occurred at Allen family Christmases, there were times of great joy and heavenly peace and weary parents relaxing.
David recalls the year when some of his father’s clients were late in paying him for his paint jobs, so he turned to one of his sons, who was home on leave from the Army.
“I think he borrowed money from my brother just so he could buy presents. I remember them going out late in the afternoon on Christmas Eve.”
For years, Christmas Eve festivities kicked off with a Christmas play created and performed entirely by the children. The tradition started with the oldest kids but was carried on down the line. A daughter played Mary, the most recent baby took the part of Jesus, a couple of boys with bath towels on their heads and holding yardsticks were shepherds. Skippy was a sheep.
Turkey dinner was served that evening rather than Christmas Day. And there were always presents, including for the adults.
“My younger brothers would always make something for my dad, when he opened it up it would explode. And of course, it wasn’t dangerous — mouse traps and baby powder and whatever they’d figure out. They were creative kids. You know, with all your brothers and sisters together, it was nice. A lot of laughing, a lot of real foolishness.”
A couple of Tim’s earliest memories were of peaceful moments in an otherwise noisy house. His sisters, he said, had beautiful voices and would be singing Christmas songs throughout the season.
“The thing I remember the most was laying in bed and listening to them across the hall singing — singing me to sleep.”
And it was in that bedroom that Tim, who hadn’t been born in time to experience the foul-mouthed Santa, secretly spotted a more genuine version. The family thought he was asleep in the upstairs bedroom, but he was actually warming himself by the register — a grated hole in the bedroom floor that allowed warmth to rise from the first-floor heater.
“Our rooms were pretty chilly upstairs and sitting by the register was kind of a treat. And I remember looking downstairs and seeing my older brothers putting together a train set.”
The tracks were set up on a large piece of plywood, but the brothers had decided there should be buildings and scenery.
“I remember them making papier-mache and things to make a city. I came down the next morning, and that was from ‘Santa Claus.’ My little pea brain was going, ‘Ah, so that’s who Santa Claus is.’”
‘You’re always home for Christmas
The massive Allen Christmases faded in the 1980s as the grown children created family traditions of their own. David and his late wife, Mankato native Patricia Reedy, had 11 fewer kids than David’s parents. When Christmas Eve came, though, the expectation was — and remains — the same at the Allen home in Northfield.
“Of course, we’re a small family. But Christmas Eve is a lock. You’re always home for Christmas.”
Even though the North Sixth Street clan doesn’t gather for the holidays, the really big family in the Little Stone House tends to come to mind in quiet moments during the Christmas season.
“I’ll probably be thinking about the fun we had on Christmas Eve at home. It was just one of the most favorite times.”
Tim, who lives in St. Michael, will be thinking about his siblings, including those who have died — Dick, Maureen and Michael. Since his retirement, he’s spent more time contemplating.
“It’s hard to put into words, but I think I’m becoming a sap,” he said, laughing. “One of the things that sucks is losing people.”
So it has never occurred to him to wish he’d had a less crazy, more affluent, not-so-crowded childhood.
“You just go down the line and I just couldn’t imagine life without them,” he said.
And the remaining members of the group still get together often, because despite all the forced togetherness of their youth, they still really like each other — even Pat and Joe.
Several met in Florida just this month.
David figures about 60% of the conversation returns to stories about their childhood in Mankato. He’s gathering the tales into a book on the history of the house at 129 N. Sixth St., something he was persuaded to do by Tom Hagen, a local historic preservationist who was instrumental in saving the house from demolition.
A water-color painting of the house is already finished for the cover. David plans to print a few copies of the book for himself and his siblings.
“The rest I’ll give to the Blue Earth County Historical Society, they can sell them,” he said.
Even if the Allens are done making memories on Sixth Street, they still have a capacity for making trouble — despite ages ranging from 61 to nearly 80. During a family gathering in Reno in April, four of the boys were sharing a hotel room.
“Joe, Kevin, myself and Timmy were all together and we were watching ‘Laurel and Hardy’ and drinking some whiskey,” David said. “We almost got kicked out — and I’m 80 years old for cripes sake! (Security) had to come up a couple of times.”
He blames the decision to watch “Laurel and Hardy” for making them so boisterous.
And he’s pretty sure it was his brother’s idea.