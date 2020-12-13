For a St. James couple who’ve been married for 52 years, a week apart feels like a long time.
Bob and Linda Kline were separated in late November when he was hospitalized with COVID-19. Her own positive diagnosis came shortly after, although her symptoms were mild enough to avoid a hospital stay.
Linda, 71, wasn’t sure when she’d next see Bob, 72, when she came to Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospital in Mankato on Dec. 5 to receive an outpatient monoclonal antibody infusion therapy one floor down from him.
By then, Bob had been in the hospital for about a week and his condition improved enough to go from the intensive care unit to the progressive care unit, or PCU. The couple’s close proximity that day gave staff in the PCU and infusion center an idea.
While monitoring Bob’s vitals for any signs of trouble, nurses wheeled him down to see his wife for a brief but joyful reunion. The couple who’ve spent more than five decades at each other’s sides held hands and caught up as much as they could before Bob had to return to the PCU.
Bob got to see pictures of their new great-grandchild. Their smiles at seeing each other were clear beneath their masks.
Linda lost track but estimated their reunion lasted about 25 minutes. She appreciated the chance to see her life partner for any length of time.
“Every minute I had with him was worth it,” she said, adding it made her heart flutter.
There wasn’t a dry eye in the area, said Tracy Culbertson, the health system’s oncology nurse manager. Culbertson was there for the reunion and captured the moments with photos for Linda.
Health workers see patients in good times and bad, even more so during the pandemic when so many hospitals are strained by surges of COVID patients. As a nurse for 16 years, Culbertson experienced her share of the good, bad and everything in between.
Being there for Bob and Linda’s reunion, she said, was one of those memorable moments that make all the work worth it.
“Their reunion brought so much to us,” she said. “Even though we’re on the healthy side and they’re on the sick side, they healed us that day. It was the resilience we needed.”
Before that Saturday, Linda had last seen Bob when she brought him to the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in St. James on Nov. 29. He hadn’t been feeling well for a few days leading up to then.
Bob was still recovering from a surgery earlier in November, which they thought might explain his lack of energy. For a while he’d take his walker out to their garage and back, but he hadn’t felt up for it since the Wednesday before.
Then, on the Saturday before their reunion in the hospital, he felt even worse. By Sunday, he hardly got out of bed and the oximeter they got from their children confirmed they needed to seek medical help for him.
From St. James, he was transferred to Mankato. His wife back in St. James was relieved because Mankato was at least closer than Rochester, although she didn’t expect to see him until he recovered enough to come home — she knew he was in good hands and felt optimistic he would.
They kept in touch through phone calls. He was congested with pneumonia and couldn’t talk at length, so she carried most of the conversation.
“He can listen,” Linda joked. “It’s nothing new for him.”
Linda suspected she had COVID as well and got tested the following Wednesday. She did have it, and although her milder symptoms included a dry cough and sniffles, she has an autoimmune disease that puts her at higher risk for COVID complications.
Her condition was one of the factors qualifying her for the monoclonal antibody infusion treatment. Mayo in Mankato had just opened an infusion center to offer the treatment as a way to avoid cases turning serious enough to require hospitalizations.
People with autoimmune disease, diabetes and chronic kidney disease are among those eligible for the treatment, Culbertson said. The treatment, approved for emergency use, can help build up antibodies if started early once symptoms start — hospitalized patients can’t receive it, for instance.
Patients who test positive for COVID at Mayo Clinic Health System facilities are reviewed and given the option to receive the treatment if they’re determined to be eligible. Mankato’s hospital is the site for the infusions in the Mayo Health System’s southwest Minnesota region.
Linda came in for her infusion not expecting to see her husband. ICU and PCU patients can’t receive visitors due to how serious and spreadable COVID can be.
Their special circumstances — both having COVID already, him recovering enough to get out of the ICU, and their proximity just one floor apart — allowed the PCU and infusion teams to hatch a plan to bring him down to her. Linda had just finished up her antibody treatment when she noticed staff were all excited about something at the nearby nurses station in the infusion center.
Next thing she knew, they told her: “Your man of the hour is on the way down.”
“It was a very joyful moment,” she said of seeing her husband. “They definitely do more than just their jobs by making things like this happen.”
Linda is hoping Bob can recover enough to go to a short-term rehabilitation center closer to St. James soon. Between his surgery and then COVID, he’ll need to rebuild strength after losing 18 pounds in less than two weeks, she said.
The two are looking forward to their 53rd wedding anniversary in February. They also have three children, five grandchildren and now four great-grandchildren they’ll want to see once it’s safe to do so.
Getting through so many ups and downs over their more than half-century together gives Linda confidence the two will get past their COVID experiences.
“You deal with what you’re dealt,” she said of how the two are approaching this latest challenge. “You make the best of it.”
She expressed appreciation for the hospital’s caring team. Not just for organizing their reunion but for the “wonderful” care Bob tells her he’s receiving in the PCU.
“They’re kind, caring and that’s all we all need now,” she said.
Reunions like theirs aren’t the norm during the pandemic. But it was possible in Bob and Linda’s case, Culbertson said, and the care team did everything they could to safely make it happen.
“Because ultimately that’s what we’re there for is to make people better so they can be together,” she said.
