Picking a name for your baby always held a certain amount of expectation and pressure.
Do you work in a family name? Go traditional or edgy?
The coronavirus pandemic is bringing a new level of decision-making with a large share of soon-to-be parents saying they reconsidered their original baby name choice because of the pandemic.
Many are turning to hopeful names in face of the crisis. Faith, Hope, Charity, Constance and the like.
It makes sense to welcome your baby amid a frightening, dangerous time by giving them a name filled with optimism.
But the pandemic also brings out the weirdness.
The IndiaTimes reports some parents in Thailand and India have long had a penchant for naming babies after major events, including babies called Tsunami.
Now there are several poor little ones who will go through life with the names Corona, Covid, Lockdown and even Virus.
In India, twin boys born in late March were affectionately called Covid and Corona by hospital staff. The parents decided the names were as good as any and went with them.
Corona was, until the pandemic hit, a perfectly acceptable name for girls. Corona in Spanish is "crown."
The strangest recent baby name had nothing to do with the pandemic, however.
Elon Musk and musician Grimes named their baby X AE A-XII Musk.
Don't worry, there's an explanation for it, as Grimes tweeted: "X" stands for "the unknown variable." "Æ" is the Elven spelling of AI, which is shorthand for artificial intelligence and translates to "love" in several languages. "A-12" = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft)."
So there, nothing weird about it.
Not surprisingly a lot of baby names come from whatever was culturally popular at the time.
Millennial babies born in the 1980s and 1990s were often bestowed with names of TV characters or TV stars.
Most of the Kyles of that time can thank their parents for naming them after "South Park" character Kyle Broflovski.
A slew of Tiffanys or Tiffanis may trace their names to either their parents remembering the "Breakfast at Tiffany's" movie or to actress Tiffani Thiessen, who starred in "Saved by the Bell."
And the Christinas, Kristins and other variations can probably thank Christina Aguilera.
A surprising number of parents admit they regret the name they picked. A recent UK survey found nearly three-fourths of parents said they later had misgivings about their kids' names.
Jaxon, Carter, Tobias, Oliver, Aurora, Arabella, Lyla and Amber were the top-regretted names.
Parents say they also regret using such creative spelling on baby names that their kids' names will forever be misspelled.
Our parents' generation were, fortunately, pretty straightforward in naming kids. My siblings and I are Sue, Sal, John, Tim, Chris.
My full name is Timothy and when I was little my dad often called me "Alfalfa." I wasn't sure why, maybe after Alfalfa in the "Our Gang" television show?
I learned later "Timothy hay" is a type of alfalfa.
I'm glad Mom and Dad were traditional. Alfalfa Krohn would have been rough.
