By John Cross Special to The Free Press
Uppity trout anglers might extol the virtues, real or imagined, of catching stream-bred-and-born wild trout over their hatchery-bred brethren, but it’s doubtful Minnesota’s anglers care much about the pedigree of the walleye they have flopping in a landing net.
Whether hatched on a wind-swept rocky reef on a pristine lake in northern Minnesota or in a plastic jar in a fish hatchery in southern Minnesota, a walleye pretty much is a walleye for most of us.
Except for rare places such as the Minnesota River where natural reproduction regularly replenished populations, most walleyes caught in this part of the state historically were hatched and raised to fry or fingerlings in Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fish hatcheries before being released in area lakes.
Craig Soupir, administrator at the Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Division’s Waterville hatchery, said the walleye eggs destined for stocking programs in southern Minnesota lakes usually were sourced from whichever Minnesota walleye stripping site had adequate supplies.
That frequently meant eggs were obtained from places such as the Pine River on the Whitefish Chain near Brainerd and other large egg-gathering operations predominately in northern reaches of the state.
Regardless of where they came from, put-and-take has worked well enough to keep southern Minnesota lakes well-stocked with catchable walleye populations.
But an interesting discovery was made while surveying fish populations on Lake Sarah, a 1,200-acre lake in Murray County in the southwest corner of the state said Ryan Doorenos, supervisor at the DNR’s Fisheries office in Windom.
“Lots of year-class fish were turning up that didn’t match up with our stocking records,” he said. The logical conclusion was that somehow the lake’s walleye were successfully spawning enough to sustain the population.
To test that theory, Doorenos said, walleye stocking was discontinued on the lake in 1991. Remarkably, the walleye population continued to thrive on its own and continues to this day.
A little sleuthing into Lake Sarah’s stocking history led back to Waterville and Lake Tetonka on the Cannon River system.
“From 1982 to 1992, we obtained walleye eggs by trapping walleyes from the Cannon River where it flows into Lake Tetonka,” Soupir said.
After hatching, those fish were placed in southern Minnesota lakes as part of the hatchery’s ongoing walleye stocking program. The Tetonka-based stripping operation ended in 1992 due to the small scale of the harvest.
“It would take a week down here to harvest what places like the Pine River site could harvest in a day,” he said.
Advances in genetic testing made it possible to determine that most of walleyes showing up as year-class fish outside the stocking schedule in Lake Sarah’s were Lower Mississippi River Strain, or LMS, fish.
According to Loren Miller, a geneticist at the University of Minnesota, LMS fish are one of the eight or nine distinct and unique walleye genetic lines found in Minnesota.
The LMS strain is predominantly found in southern Minnesota river systems and lakes. Notably, it is found in the Cannon River system, which flows through the Jefferson Lakes chain, German Lake and points to the southeast.
It also flows through Lake Tetonka where DNR fisheries personnel for a decade conducted those trapping and egg-stripping operations. The walleye fry hatched from those fish then were stocked in Lake Sarah and other southern Minnesota lakes in the 1980s and early 1990s.
It became apparent that LMS fish were not only surviving but also successfully spawning enough to sustain and dominate the walleye fishery without additional stocking.
There also was evidence they were successfully reproducing in several other southern Minnesota lakes.
For example, 80% of the walleyes trapped and tested from popular Lake Washington were found to be LMS fish. Lower Mississippi Strain fish also have been found in good numbers on some lakes in the Hutchinson area, Soupir said.
The success of the LMS walleye has resulted in the DNR focusing its effort on stocking them in southern Minnesota lakes as much as possible.
Lake Sarah now is the go-to lake to obtain LMS walleye eggs. Every April since 2015, large trap nets are set in strategic locations on the lake to capture roaming walleyes preparing to spawn.
Eggs are taken from ripe female walleyes and fertilized with milt from captured males at an on-site portable egg-stripping station.
The fertilized eggs then are transported to the Waterville hatchery where they are kept in carefully monitored water conditions until they hatch into fry.
Eventually, the hatched fry are distributed to lakes across southern Minnesota based on lake survey results and previous stocking records.
Given the weather vagaries of a Minnesota spring, open-water fish-trapping operations like those conducted on Lake Sarah are very labor intensive.
Soupir said that the 200-300 quarts of walleye eggs usually taken from produce from 20-30 million fry, enough to stock about half of the lakes in this area.
However, it is hoped adequate sources of LMS eggs can be obtained to meet stocking needs on all area lakes to create self-sustaining walleye population.
To that end, plans are in the works to construct a more efficient walleye-stripping operation on the Cannon River where it flows into Lake Tetonka, the place where the first LMS fish first were trapped some 30 years ago.
Soupir cautioned that the LMS fish aren’t some kind of super breed that will result in southern Minnesota waters teeming with fish. “They just seem to be better adapted to the conditions around here.”
Indeed, LMS walleye numbers in a given lake very well might remain similar to past numbers even with natural reproduction, he said.
After all, even in Minnesota’s best walleye waters, there are boom and bust spawning years.
What’s more, even though LMS seem to be well-adapted to southern Minnesota lakes, it doesn’t mean they would do as well elsewhere.
Soupir said there are other genetically unique walleye strains found in Minnesota that have evolved to their particular area and care needs to be taken not to introduce LMS fish into that genetic pool.
But at least in this neck of the woods, the LMS fish hold the potential to put smiles on a lot walleye anglers’ faces in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.