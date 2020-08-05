NORTH MANKATO — Judson Bottom Road hasn’t had nearly as many issues with large boulders and landslides this year as it did in 2019.
Still, city officials are continuing to monitor the nearby cliffs in case further action is needed.
The city briefly closed the road after the July 25-26 storms to clean up a few fallen trees and some small mudslides. But even that recent mega-rain event hasn’t loosened the massive amounts of limestone like the weather did last year.
“We were remarkably impressed that despite 8 inches of rain we didn’t have any issues whatsoever,” Mayor Mark Dehen said.
Workers patched some parts of the bluffside about two months ago, according to Dehen, but little work has been done in the area this year.
North Mankato regularly closes Judson Bottom Road in the spring due to flooding. Falling rocks and large landslides between Valerie Lane and the bottom of Lookout Drive spurred city officials to study the nearby bluffs last year after the road closed in March.
Several storms throughout the spring and summer of 2019 caused boulders weighing 10 to 20 tons or more to slide down.
Area consultants examined the bluffs and offered some temporary solutions to the ongoing erosion problems. Yet there’s no long-term solution that would guarantee residents’ safety when traveling the road.
While stormwater doesn’t naturally run off onto Judson Bottom Road, all that precipitation is getting into the rock, eroding the bluffs from the inside out.
North Mankato officials weighed several options last year, including injecting wet cement into the bluffs or installing nets to catch limestone. Yet city staff fear the wet cement may not do enough to hold the limestone in place, and drilling holes to insert stakes for the nets could further destabilize the bluffs.
City officials are reluctant to dig into the bluffs because they’re close to nearby homes on the hillside. In addition, the city can’t attempt to dig out the road from below as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has jurisdiction over the Minnesota River.
“There’s really no good solution there,” Dehen said. “That’s the problem with it.”
Council members and staff decided to monitor the roadway when the city reopened Judson Bottom Road last September. Dehen said the city still plans on monitoring the road for now.
