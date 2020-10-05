A story on page A1 Saturday answering common questions about absentee voting requires clarification. The article said no ballots cast early are counted or looked at before the close of polls on Election Day.
Under state law, 14 days before the election local officials can start opening the inner envelope and run ballots through a machine that counts the votes. The ballots will be recorded, but vote counts for individual candidates aren’t reported until the polls close on election night. The law is intended to help provide final results more quickly after polls close.
