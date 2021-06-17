MANKATO — COVID-19 testing levels are about the same now in south-central Minnesota as they were a year ago, but there’s a key difference.
Far fewer tests now are coming back positive. Compared to the 233 new cases on 3,430 tests in the region about a year ago, the last week had just 26 cases on 3,337 tests.
Last week’s numbers equaled a record-low 0.8% positivity rate, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The rate was at 6.8% about a year ago and as high as 7.1% about two months ago. Sustained rates at 5% or higher are considered concerning.
Low positivity rates, case counts and hospitalizations in recent weeks all suggest the virus is circulating at extremely low levels in south-central Minnesota. Statewide numbers are just as rosy of late, with Minnesota’s positivity rate dipping to 1% over the last week.
In other words, only 1 out of every 100 tests statewide came back positive over the last week.
The steady improvements on positivity rates date back to about mid-April, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project.
“We’ve never seen anything like this, and it’s coming after a long series of incremental improvements going back to April 12,” he said.
He went on to describe the current pandemic situation as “fantastic” and “reassuring.” There’s far less testing happening now than in April, but one of the reasons positivity rates are a useful measure is because they account for differences in testing.
And although vaccine rates have slowed to a crawl lately, the encouraging trend on positivity rates coincides with when vaccine rates ramped up during the spring. Gov. Tim Walz’s office acknowledged this week that nearly all of the state's cases and hospitalizations since December occurred in unvaccinated Minnesotans.
South-central Minnesota has had overall positivity rates comparable to the record low between June 9-16. The prior two week’s came in at 1.1% and 1%, respectively, for example.
Yet within those prior weeks, not all of the nine counties in the region had such low rates. This week, all nine came in below 2% for the first time on record.
The highest positivity rate in the region this week was Martin County’s 1.9%. Only two other counties, Waseca and Faribault, had rates higher than 1%.
Nicollet County’s 0.2% was the lowest positivity rate in the region this week. Blue Earth County was among five other counties with rates below 1%.
Health officials continue to encourage people to seek COVID-19 testing as a precaution. Even low levels of COVID-19 in communities raise the possibility of more deadly variants getting a foothold.
The last week’s encouraging numbers, though, give more reason to be hopeful this summer after a year marked by higher positivity rates and case counts.
