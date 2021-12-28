Nicollet County new logo

NORTH MANKATO — Absentee voting is underway for the Nicollet County Commissioner District 3 special primary election.

Three candidates are vying for the seat, with a Feb. 8 primary cutting the field to two. The special election is April 12.

Voters in North Mankato Precincts 1, 2 and 3 are eligible to vote. A precinct locater is available at northmankato.com/elections.

Absentee voting information is available at co.nicollet.mn.us/161/Election-Voter-Registration.

Mark Dehen, David Haack and Kenneth DeWitte have filed for the seat, which is open following the death of Commissioner Denny Kemp.

