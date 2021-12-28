NORTH MANKATO — Absentee voting is underway for the Nicollet County Commissioner District 3 special primary election.
Three candidates are vying for the seat, with a Feb. 8 primary cutting the field to two. The special election is April 12.
Voters in North Mankato Precincts 1, 2 and 3 are eligible to vote. A precinct locater is available at northmankato.com/elections.
Absentee voting information is available at co.nicollet.mn.us/161/Election-Voter-Registration.
Mark Dehen, David Haack and Kenneth DeWitte have filed for the seat, which is open following the death of Commissioner Denny Kemp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.