It's been a summer of abundance.
After the past couple of years battered farmers, gardeners and yard owners with cool weather and constant sogginess, this spring and summer have provided a cornucopia of corn, soybeans, vegetables, fruits and lush lawns.
A good part of our chest freezer already is filled with lovely green beans. A larger part of it is filled with kale, a cabbage my wife claims is not only healthy but "doesn't taste that bad" if you make it right.
With our great growing weather, I do fear the coming zucchini season.
You all know when zucchini season is here, even when you don't grow any.
Friends, family, colleagues, complete strangers on the street will plead with you to take boxes of zucchini off their hands.
When you put those little zucchini seeds in the ground, they seem so harmless. Gardeners apparently get amnesia, forgetting that in mid summer those giant plants have taken over the garden, laden with zucchini the size of the Hindenburg.
It wouldn't be so bad if people knew what to do with zucchini. After making zucchini bread and fried zucchini and using only one mid-size squash, they give up and slink into the corner of the backyard to throw the rest in their compost pile, hoping the neighbor who donated them doesn't see.
This summer also has brought an explosion of squirrels. Other states in the past couple of years have reported being overrun with squirrels and chipmunks as well.
It's apparently a phenomena of an overabundance of acorns that filled oak trees last year and gave squirrels a buffet to live on through the winter, making them reproduce like crazy.
There were a good number of squirrels in the yard this spring, but recently the babies got big enough to venture out.
We opened the front door one day to see at least a dozen squirrels scatter in all directions.
We have a love-hate relationships with our squirrels. Rose loves them. I hate them.
The squirrels are fun to watch as they romp around, the young ones chasing each other.
They are also digging into the blueberry patch, the garden, the flowers, hostas and anywhere else they can find soft soil.
Unlike rabbits, they at least don't eat the plants.
But this winter it will be different. My wife likes to feed the squirrels cobbed corn when the snow comes. I like to harass them and devise new ways to keep them out of the bird feeders.
I'm already having visions of these dozens and dozens of squirrels working together to attack the bird seed this winter.
Of course, if this pandemic picks up and there are food shortages, we're all set.
Kale-squirrel chowder, grilled squirrel with garlic roasted green beans. I might even stock up on some extra zucchini. Baked zucchini with squirrel backstraps might not be bad. And healthy, too.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
