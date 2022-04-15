MANKATO — Pharmacies in south-central Minnesota are starting to fill prescriptions for COVID-19 antiviral medications, but accessing them isn’t nearly as simple as walking in and asking.
Oral medications, Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's Lagevrio, are available under emergency use authorization to people who qualify. Also known as an EUA, the authorization comes with stringent rules and regulations on who should receive the medication and who can dispense it.
A federal “test to treat” plan is meant to allow patients to walk into participating pharmacies to get tested, get OK’d for the medication if they’re eligible, and walk out with their prescription all in one stop. But south-central Minnesota doesn't currently have any test-to-treat sites, according to federal data, with the nearest option being outside the region in Mountain Lake.
Although a "test to treat” finder for Mankato does show CVS pharmacies have the antivirals, the page advises patients to talk to their doctor or visit a local community health center first to get a prescription. Other pharmacists in the region confirmed they can fill prescriptions for the medications after patients go through a health care provider.
“Essentially people get seen at one of those places (clinics), they have to have a positive COVID test, and then we have both Paxlovid and molnupiravir (Lagevrio), but Paxlovid seems to be preferred,” said Sarah Schmidt, regional support pharmacist at Thrifty White. “There are quite a few dispensing requirements. We have to make sure it won’t interact negatively with other prescriptions.”
Pharmacy organizations have been pushing to expand the test-to-treat program to more pharmacies, she added, which would eliminate the need to go to a clinic or hospital first.
As it stands, the plan means the medication isn’t currently as widely accessible as it could be, said Perry Sweeten, regional director of pharmacy for Mayo Clinic Health System.
“The only way we’re going to get the next level of accessibility is when the FDA approves it as a drug and takes it off emergency-use authorization,” he said. “Then it would be like any other drug in any other pharmacy.”
Once prescribed the medication, people can only get them at retail pharmacies. The pharmacies don’t order the medications directly from manufacturers, instead getting allotments through the state.
Mayo Clinic Health System doesn’t have retail pharmacies in the Mankato region but partnered with Allina Health’s retail pharmacy in New Ulm along with having it in stock at Mayo pharmacies in Albert Lea and Rochester.
The medications have had a limited rollout, Sweeten said, with it picking up of late. Schmidt also noticed more patients are coming in to Thrifty White with prescriptions from local clinics over the last week.
There’s always a bit of a lag time between when a medication becomes available, health care providers start prescribing it, and patients start seeking it at pharmacies, said Gina Zierke, pharmacist at Blue Earth Drug. The pharmacy started stocking Paxlovid within the last month.
“We have not seen a lot of movement on it,” she said Thursday. “We did dispense a prescription yesterday and it was the first one.”
Public uptake doesn’t seem to be high yet in the region.
“It hasn’t been widely accepted by the public,” Sweeten said, adding that more education is needed about the medications.
Going over all the possible but unlikely side effects, as required by the EUA, could be dissuading some from seeking the medications. Others won’t qualify for it because of their other conditions and medications, including commonly prescribed cholesterol and heart drugs.
The cumbersome process needed to get the medication also can't be helping. For the eligible people who go through the hoops to get it, though, the antivirals offer more convenient and effective treatments than monoclonal antibodies requiring infusions.
Paxlovid comes in pill form, with a regimen requiring three capsules twice per day for five days.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration limited certain monoclonal antibodies treatments earlier this year after data showed they aren’t as effective against the omicron variant. Encouragingly, the antiviral medications are shown to be effective against the dominant BA.2 variant when prescribed shortly after symptom onset, Sweeten said.
“It’s really working very well,” he said. “The best way to describe it is it’s going to decrease the amount of symptoms you have and the duration of symptoms.”
