ST. PETER — A Pulitzer Prize winner who graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College has donated $1 million to fund a new professorship at his alma mater.

James M. McPherson is a St. Peter native and a 1958 alumnus of Gustavus.

A professor emeritus at Princeton University, McPherson is a scholar of American history who won a Pulitzer in 1988 for his best-selling book, "Battle Cry of Freedom."

In establishing the professorship, McPherson seeks to support the kind of teaching and mentoring he gained as a student, a news release from the college said.

“I wish to help Gustavus do for current and future students what the College did for me all those years ago,” he said in a statement.

“James M. McPherson is the leading Civil War historian of our time,” Greg Kaster said in the college's press release.

Kaster, a member of Gustavus' history department, will serve as the first James and Patricia McPherson Endowed Professor of American History. A scholar of 19th-century American history, Kaster teaches courses on the Civil War era, slavery and abolitionism, and history in film.

“His generous gift — which also honors his late wife, Patricia — brings special distinction to the Gustavus history department. More importantly, it enhances our ability to provide students a challenging, engaging, and state-of-the-art education in historical thinking and writing that will serve them well no matter what paths they pursue as graduates," Kaster said.

