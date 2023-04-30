Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Ramsey and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and Pierce Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Hennepin, Scott and Dakota Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and Brown Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. .Rivers have past crest and are continuing to fall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 845 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 800.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The river is continuing to fall. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tonight and continue falling to 797.8 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 800.2 feet on 07/04/2019. &&