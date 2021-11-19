NEW ULM — The New Ulm School Board has approved a separation agreement with a teacher who is accused of assaulting a student.
Eric Dennis Kauffman is resigning effective Feb. 28. He will be on paid leave until then.
The high school physical education teacher has been on paid leave since Oct. 15, the day after he allegedly yelled at two students and picked up one of the girls by the ankles in the school weight room.
Kauffmann was charged with gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child and misdemeanor counts of assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct earlier this month in Brown County District Court. He will make his first appearance in court next week.
The School Board agenda Thursday had initially included a closed meeting for “consideration of allegations against an employee” and a “resolution for termination” of a teacher not identified.
The board members instead approved the separation agreement without comment as part of an addition to their consent agenda.
