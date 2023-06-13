The Free Press
A St. James resident’s contributions to his community have recently earned him recognition and grant funds from the Bush Foundation.
Julio Murphy Zelaya is one of 24 visionary leaders in a three-state region to be named 2023 Bush fellows.
Zelaya is director of advocacy for the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and works at the Southern Minnesota office in Mankato.
Through the foundation’s fellowship, he is eligible for a flexible grant of up to $100,000 to help strengthen and develop his leadership abilities.
Zelaya plans to pursue a legal degree and a master’s degree in public policy. He is deeply rooted in the rural immigrant experience within the American judicial system, said a Bush Foundation press release said, and he recognizes that those most impacted by laws are essential to creating a better legal ecosystem.
The fellowship is distinctive in its flexibility, allowing fellows to define what they need to become more effective and equitable leaders.
In his ACLU role, Zelaya established a new model that merged impact litigation and community organizing to address unconstitutional immigrant detention in Minnesota. This model is now being used to address issues of policing and housing.
This year 590 people applied for the Bush Fellowship. Fellows were selected through process that included interviews and mentoring sessions with community leaders, Bush fellow alumni and Bush Foundation staff.
Applicants must live in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota or one of the 23 Native nations that shares the same geography.
More than 2,000 people have received support from the fellowship over more than 60 years.
