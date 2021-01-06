Attorneys for the federal prison system and the ACLU painted vastly different pictures of the Waseca prison's response to the pandemic during first arguments before a federal judge.
The ACLU of Minnesota filed a lawsuit last month claiming the federal correctional institution in Waseca did not take adequate steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including denying many inmates' requests for release. The woman's prison also failed to provide adequate health care as the virus infected three-fourths of the 650 inmates, the lawsuit contends.
The U.S. Bureau of Prisons had a pandemic response plan that was implemented when the coronavirus reached the Waseca prison in July, an attorney for the prison countered Wednesday. And more than 50 inmates have been released to house arrest.
The ACLU wants the federal court to order the prison to let out more medically vulnerable inmates or to order the prison to implement more measures to prevent another COVID-19 outbreak.
Releasing more inmates is unnecessary and a threat to public safety, responded Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Secord. There are currently only three active COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff and a vaccine will arrive at the prison by the end of the month, she said.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Leo Brisbois described the virtual hearing Wednesday as an opportunity for attorneys to highlight their essential arguments contained in hundreds of pages of documents filed in the case.
Clare Diegel, attorney for ACLU, said Waseca prison officials “totally flouted” then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr's directives to release vulnerable inmates.
“Not only did they refuse to release, they actually increased the population,” Diegel said. “By increasing the population they effectively ensured that social distancing would be impossible and that when COVID-19 arrived at the prison it would strain resources and spread like wildfire.”
The prison also did not effectively quarantine inmates and did not provide needed care to infected inmates, Diegel said.
“We are asking for the drastic remedy of release because COVID-19 remains a terrifying and serious threat for our clients, and respondents have shown that they're just not willing to do what they know they have to do,” she said.
Secord countered that the prison had a COVID response plan in place.
“These were not just meaningless policies that were ignored,” she said. “They were carried out in good faith.”
When the virus did arrive in the prison, Secord said the inmates “were provided with appropriate and timely medical care.”
The facility is at 60% capacity and its leaders did not have the authority not to accept new inmates, she said.
Secord described the prison's response to petitions for early release and home confinement as “reasonable and appropriate.” It granted 55 home confinement requests. Of the 14 inmates named in the lawsuit, seven were found to be not eligible and seven were denied.
“The decision to release a prisoner is an extraordinary remedy that is not made without reflection and analysis,” Secord said. “The Bureau of Prisons does not release inmates if there is a question about safety or recidivism.”
The attorneys also presented conflicting legal arguments over whether the federal court has the authority to order the release of inmates.
“The court has the power here to remedy the constitutional and statutory violations of the law for which our petitioners are currently being held,” Diegel said.
“The petitioners seek to make this court into a super warden and substitute its judgment for that of the Bureau of Prisons officials,” Secord said.
