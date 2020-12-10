WASECA — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit over the response to the coronavirus at the hard-hit Waseca prison.
The federal lawsuit claims the Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca failed to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and failed to provide adequate health care as the virus swept through the low-security women's facility this fall.
About 70% of its inmates have contracted the virus. Currently two inmates and four staff members have active cases.
The suit was filed Wednesday on behalf of 14 inmates against the warden of the Waseca prison and the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
The lawsuit seeks an emergency order requiring the prison either release inmates with underlying conditions to home confinement or implement additional social distancing and hygiene measures. It also asks the prison be required to provide “adequate medical care” for inmates who have COVID-19 even after the Bureau of Prisons has declared them “recovered.”
“The Bureau of Prisons has failed to respond in any meaningful way to the pandemic, leading to uncontrolled outbreaks at several facilities, including FCI-Waseca,” ACLU-MN staff attorney Clare Diegel said in a statement. “Refusing to release medically vulnerable people who are at the most risk from COVID-19, and instead packing them into bunks just a few feet apart, is no way to handle a highly infectious and deadly virus. The Bureau of Prisons is failing to act with either common sense or humanity.”
An information officer said the Bureau of Prisons does not comment on pending litigation.
The lawsuit alleges multiple Waseca inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 did not receive needed medical care. One woman reportedly was coughing up blood and too weak to eat before a medical professional examined her and found she had a blood oxygen level of 74. After spending 10 days in a hospital, she reportedly slept on the floor of a cell in the prison's medical ward because she was too weak to get onto her bed and no one was there to help her.
Another woman who tested positive in September reportedly is now required to work 11-hour days while still experiencing shortness of breath and chest pains. An inmate who was transferred to the Waseca facility in July had symptoms when she arrived and tested positive three days later, the lawsuit claims.
"The warden and the Bureau of Prisons rejected requests for release to home confinement filed by non-violent offenders and refused to implement common-sense precautions like social distancing and routinely testing staff," the lawsuit states. "As an unfortunate but unsurprising result of their inaction, when COVID-19 came to Waseca, it spread like wildfire."
The ACLU also has filed lawsuits against the Minnesota Department of Corrections making similar claims and demands. One lawsuit was dismissed and is under appeal. Another is still pending.
