Physical therapist Chloe Tuma grew up on a farm near Montgomery and envisioned leaving small-town life behind.
During her undergraduate and post-graduate studies at St. Paul’s St. Catherine University, where she earned her Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree in 2021, Tuma relished all the Twin Cities had to offer.
But ActivePT’s collaborative clinicians, commitment to patient care and support for professional growth won her over, providing sufficient enticement for her to return to the greater Mankato area.
“What I’ve loved about ActivePT is that we really like to make our patients and our team members better,” said Tuma, clinic director of ActivePT’s 1681 Commerce Drive location (formerly Optivus) in upper North Mankato.
“We really care about our team as well as our patients’ goals, and we love to learn and grow together.”
Such enthusiasm is pervasive among the ActivePT staff members, who seem genuinely delighted at the prospect of guiding patients through courses of treatment and exercises that will help relieve pain and improve lives.
“Helping people achieve goals through treatments we can do with our hands and with exercise is incredibly rewarding,” said Brian McQuilkin, co-owner with fellow therapist Joan Kopacz of ActivePT’s 14 Minnesota clinics in nine cities.
“Seeing people have a better quality of life and get to the point of pain-free moving is what gets us out of bed each morning.”
One very satisfied patient is Allison Johnson, 65, who has benefited from physical therapy at two of ActivePT’s Rochester-area clinics.
“They’re just so nice,” praised Johnson. “Their staff is kind, they listen to you and they know what they’re doing.
“From the first day I stepped into their office, I just knew I was going to like the place.”
ActivePT offers a full gamut of physical therapy services. Its qualified therapists are well equipped to assist patients encountering all kinds of pain (knee, back, hip, jaw, shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist, foot, ankle or neck), seeking to recover from sports-related injuries, requiring post-surgical rehabilitation or suffering from headaches or vestibular issues.
While the bulk of their locations are in the state’s southeastern region, McQuilkin said establishing a Mankato presence made a lot of sense for ActivePT.
“We were looking to grow, not just for growth’s sake but because the brand of therapy we can provide has a lot of impact in the communities we serve,” said McQuilkin, who along with Kopacz purchased Optivus from practitioner Todd Kruse (who remains with ActivePT) in February.
And Optivus had a “great reputation,” said Tuma, which made for a smooth ownership transition.
“We retained all the previous therapists, who cared for all their patients very well,” Tuma credited. “We’re happy to continue supporting the community here.”
The Mankato location currently has six physical therapists and four support staff on its team, according to Tuma.
Putting patients first
Making sure they know what patients want and need to get from their physical therapy experience is key to ActivePT staff, Tuma assured.
“I ask each patient, ‘What does a successful bout of PT look like for you?’ and ‘What will make this experience a success?’” said Tuma.
“We put each patient’s goals at the forefront and address any questions a patient might have about the process right away.”
A mix of manual therapy and exercise is invariably in order.
“We want to relieve pain so patients can optimally function throughout their day,” Tuma said. “Most patients arrive at their first visit in some kind of pain, so our first goal is to reduce that pain so we can do more activity or strengthening to fix what caused the problem in the first place.”
Both Tuma and McQuilkin are mindful that first-time physical therapy patients might be nervous about what’s involved.
“Talking with a patient about their goals and making them an active participant is important,” Tuma added, mentioning the value of integrating exercises that will help patients perform necessary functions in their daily lives—whether that’s picking up a baby from a crib or floor, lifting a 40-pound box at work or simply entering and exiting a car.
“We have a hands-on, one-on-one approach that means we’re not just going to give you printouts with a bunch of exercises on them to do at home and then say, ‘See ya in two weeks,’” she said, noting that she enjoys working with athletes and active adults of all ages and treating patients for headaches, jaw, back neck or hip pain.
Johnson, a retired medical professional who first visited ActivePT in 2019 for a frozen shoulder that resulted in a shoulder replacement and is currently undergoing therapy following an early May knee replacement surgery, attests to that.
“When they give you an exercise to do—and the exercises really work—they do them with you and make sure you understand what you’re supposed to be doing,” said Johnson.
“I’ve had excellent outcomes.”
Training to be the best
McQuilkin said theirs is a specialty practice. When they first opened years ago, Kopacz focused on patients with shoulder and foot issues while he concentrated on those with neck, back, jaw and headaches. Today, ActivePT has 45 clinicians overall, with many more specialties represented among their ranks.
“My mom is a nurse and my dad is a biomedical engineer, and I like that physical therapy mixes together the physics and patient care aspects,” he said.
With his undergraduate degree in exercise physiology earned at the University of Iowa and his Doctorate of Physical Therapy credential gained at the Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences, College of Medicine, McQuilkin is all-in on making sure all ActivePT therapists are as knowledgeable as they can be.
“We’ve made it an expectation that our therapists will be board-certified orthopaedic clinical specialists, and many of our PT’s have already taken the exam—with a 100% success rate,” said McQuilkin.
“And we offer a lot of continuing education, training and development because if we have a really healthy and knowledgeable team, we’ll do a better job for our patients.”
ActivePT is taking that one step further; in July 2023, they will add a residency program, directed by Sam Fischer.
“Not many private outpatient physical therapy practices have residency programs,” McQuilkin said, “but this is an awesome opportunity for us to give back to future PT’s who want to advance their clinical skills.”
Core values at work
McQuilkin says he sharpened his leadership mindset as a young athlete; he played basketball, ran track and was captain of a rugby team, and he continues to enjoy pickup basketball and coaching youth sports for his three kids.
“I had different leadership opportunities in sports and that helped me realize that leading teams and developing people is incredibly fun and rewarding,” said McQuilkin.
“That laid the groundwork for me to lead and help people grow as I moved on in life.”
Accordingly, McQuilkin and Kopacz have established a set of core values that remains at the heart of how ActivePT employees function. The list includes points like “deliver the wow,” “be a team player,” “be open and honest” and “have a servant’s heart.”
“Our core values are livable and breathable,” he confirmed. “We incorporate them on a daily basis—they’re not just a wall mount—and we hire, fire, review, reward and recognize using these values.”
One example of “delivering the wow” is ActivePT’s policy of offering free 15-minute screenings for those who aren’t sure physical therapy is what they need.
“If you rolled your ankle over the weekend and are experiencing pain, you can come in and we can offer ideas for how to improve that—maybe icing it, wearing an ankle brace—or maybe you need a full evaluation and treatment plan,” said McQuilkin.
“We offer those screens so people can assess if it’s appropriate for them to be seen, and we won’t waste your time jumping over unnecessary hurdles if physical therapy isn’t right for you.”
And ensuring that people in pain or discomfort aren’t kept waiting for appointments for prolonged periods is another important element.
“When I was ready for physical therapy, I called and told them my availability and instead of them saying, ‘We’re a month out,’ they got me in when I needed to be there,” said Johnson.
“You don’t have to wait forever.”
McQuilkin wants prospective patients to know a doctor’s referral is not a prerequisite for physical therapy.
“Minnesota is a direct access state so if you’re having shoulder pain, you can go directly to physical therapy rather than seeing a primary care physician first,” he explained.
“We collaborate with MD’s, DO’s and PA’s if consultations are needed to make sure our patients get the best care.”
While still early in her career, Tuma says she loves that physical therapists get to know their patients—sessions often last 45 minutes and some patients visit twice weekly—and she is quick to offer suggestions for keeping people healthy.
“The statement ‘motion is lotion’ is true,” said Tuma, who personally enjoys running, weightlifting and golf. “For those who haven’t exercised in a long time or are nervous about getting back into it—honestly, just start walking.
“A lot of people underestimate the value of walking, but it’s a good full-body movement that works your heart.”
Even with more years of experience under his belt, McQuilkin finds similar gratification in a profession that’s focused on helping others feel better.
“This isn’t about medications or scalpels but about hands-on treatment and exercise that can get rid of headaches and reduce pain,” said McQuilkin.
“And we’re excited to be in the Mankato and North Mankato market.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.