MANKATO — Anisa Omar said her generation isn’t satisfied with the status quo.
The former student government president at Minnesota State University said lawmakers should step up to reform structural racism or step aside. The younger generation who’ve led so many protests across the country, she said, will now be demanding more from their elected leaders.
Omar’s statements came during a virtual town hall on racial equity Wednesday in Mankato, during which she and other panelists shared their thoughts on police reforms and how to build on the momentum generated by the George Floyd protests.
Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police has inspired demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism in Mankato, Minneapolis and thousands of communities across the world. Omar said she feels like there’s a new sense of urgency to address systemic racism.
“We’re ready to shake up the table and ensure every voice is being heard,” she said.
City, public safety, legislative and nonprofit leaders joined her on the virtual panel, organized by the Mankato and North Mankato area’s DFL lawmakers. Bukata Hayes of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council agreed with Omar in hoping now will truly be the time real change happens.
He noted no commitment to change happened after police killed other black men and women — Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor, Laquon McDonald and Eric Garner among them. There was similar outcry, but nothing as sustained as is happening after Floyd’s death.
“We let some of it continue and we can’t allow it to continue anymore,” Hayes said.
Leading on racial equity will take more than sustained dialogue, he said. People will need to be willing to do difficult work over years to make it happen.
“I think the moment is here,” he said. “If we’re ready to do the work, if we’re ready to listen to the masses, if we’re ready to act, we can truly do something unprecedented."
The Mankato City Council recently doubled its funding for the diversity council. City officials and the diversity council will partner over the next year and a half on equity initiatives in Mankato.
Panelist and Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad touted Hayes’ and the diversity council’s work. As did fellow panelist and Mankato Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal, who said white folks should take this time to sit back and listen to people of color about what changes are needed.
“It’s time for us to say it’s people of color who need to be the ones speaking,” she said. “We need to sit back and listen.”
Defunding police has been a rallying call for some protesters in Minneapolis and other cities. The topic came up during the town hall, with speakers outlining what they think it should look like.
Rep. Jack Considine, who hosted the Zoom meeting with Sen. Nick Frentz and Rep. Jeff Brand, said the goal isn’t to eradicate police. Rather, it’s about taking police out of situations they shouldn’t have been handling in the first place, like mental health calls.
Divesting from inflated police budgets and putting more funding into communities for housing, food and health insurance is the idea, Omar said. By addressing society’s underlying problems, it could negate the need for more police.
Vokal acknowledged the importance of funding other resources apart from public safety. She mentioned food and housing insecurity among the needs, and said public safety officials have long been saying officers are put in too many situations they’re not trained to handle.
Police also need to show more empathy and relate to their communities, she added. She shared how an experience with a college student who lived with her and her husband about 10 years ago gave her an idea of what people of color experience in Mankato.
The student, a black male, would accompany her to the gas station from time to time. People who knew her as a police officer assumed he was a detained suspect, she said.
“That experience in the town that I love and the town that I serve was really, really difficult for me,” she said. “And it really pushed me forward to get involved."
A viewer submitted a question asking how the county can move forward when people are labeling all protesters as rioters and all police officers as bad cops. Panelist and DFL Sen. Jeff Hayden, who represents south Minneapolis, said officers need to call out wrongdoing by their colleagues.
“They know when there’s a culture there,” he said. “They need to step up and make that change and be courageous as well.”
Omar, who attended some of the protests in the Twin Cities, said focusing on good cops versus bad cops just diverts attention away from the system which allows black and brown people to be murdered.
“We should address the issue that’s causing them to react the way they’re reacting,” she said.
Massad and Vokal expressed plans to meet with Hayes and Omar to discuss next steps. Hayes said he thinks Mankato is in a position to lead on racial equity if leaders listen to the concerns of people of color and act on them.
“I would encourage all of us to be bold enough, to be courageous enough, to do something different than what we’ve historically done,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.