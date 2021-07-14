“Thank you for sharing your story. Your voice is heard, we believe you and we are proud of you,” reads a post on the Survivors of Mankato Instagram account.
It is one of numerous posts on the social media account detailing a Minnesota State University student’s experience of sexual assault, posted anonymously in the victim's own words.
The account was created in January by two MSU students who wanted to create a platform for people in the community to anonymously share their experiences of interpersonal violence and provide them with support and resources.
“Survivors may need a place to feel heard and have their stories heard,” said Molly Nhean, an MSU student who created the account.
Nhean and Natalie Turkowski, who graduated from MSU this spring, are both survivors of sexual assault and activists. They made the account intending it to be a safe space for sharing experiences and demonstrating to victims they aren’t alone because surviving sexual assault can often be an isolating experience.
Their Instagram account is part of an international movement of college students working to give victims a platform and end sexual violence on college campuses.
The number of reported sexual assaults at MSU has been declining in recent years, but it’s hard to know if there has been a drop in interpersonal violence because survivors may not report or seek help from campus resources.
There were 19 reported incidences of sexual assault during the 2018 academic year at MSU, a decrease from 26 in 2016. These are incidents reported to the Title IX office by a survivor, witness or campus affiliate, such as a dorm community adviser, who is required to report if they see or hear about a crime on campus.
This number dropped even more last year during the pandemic, said Linda Alvaraz, Title IX coordinator at MSU. It’s difficult to pinpoint why there’s been a decline, but a reason for the drop this past academic year can partly be attributed to fewer students being on campus during the pandemic, she said.
MSU has offices dedicated to helping students through the reporting process and provide counseling and other services survivors may need. The Title IX office conducts investigations into reports of sexual misconduct and the Violence Awareness and Response Program has trained advocates who will provide confidential support and can connect students with counseling services. The program is a way for survivors to still get help even if they don’t feel comfortable reporting.
Advocates say some students may not want to report because they don’t want to go through the process, which can often be long and painful, or they don’t think anything will come out of it.
A 2019 AAU Campus Climate Survey on Sexual Assault and Misconduct, which surveys students from 21 U.S. colleges, found that most students didn’t report their assault to campus resources or police. But the survey also found students are more aware about what constitutes sexual assault and misconduct, how to report it and what resources are available to survivors when compared to students who took the survey in 2015.
Alvaraz said they are trying to encourage survivors at MSU to visit the Title IX office to get support and learn about resources — and know they don’t have to share their name or story if they aren’t comfortable. The office is working on revamping its website to make these resources more accessible online as well.
The university also offers preventive programs, such as sexual assault training for students and faculty and a program where people can request an escort to walk with them on campus to ensure they get to their destination safely.
“Our main goal is looking to ensure we have a safe campus. This extends to off campus as well,” Alvarez said. The same resources are available to students who’ve experienced sexual misconduct whether it occurred on or off campus. Alvarez said the investigation and disciplinary actions can be more difficult, though, if the perpetrator isn’t a member of the MSU community.
The Survivors of Mankato Instagram account was created to be another resource for survivors beyond what that university provides that is open to everyone, regardless of where or when the assault occurred. Some students shared stories of sexual violence that happened before they went to MSU but described how it affected their experience in college. The account isn’t affiliated with the university, which Turkowski and Nhean said can help make it more open if students don’t feel comfortable seeking out campus resources.
Dozens of anonymous Instagram accounts, including Survivors of Mankato, that are centered on survivors' experiences of alleged sexual misconduct and assault have popped up in the past year.
The social media accounts are part of a larger movement by university students in the U.S. and Europe that are trying to give survivors a voice and provide support beyond what university services. The goal of the University Survivors Movement is to end sexual violence on all college campuses, according to a post on their Instagram account.
About 13% of undergraduate and graduate students experience some form of rape or sexual assault, according to the 2019 AAU Campus Climate Survey on Sexual Assault and Misconduct.
The University Survivors Movement held a day of socially distanced protesting in February to draw attention to sexual assaults at universities. Hundreds of students held socially distanced demonstrations and passed out resources that day. Turkowski and Nhean helped hang posters around the MSU campus that day that included messages such as “Minnesota State University has a problem. End the silence. End the violence.”
“This work is an opportunity to make a difference,” Turkowski said.
