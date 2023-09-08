MANKATO — Activities are planned this month on the campus of Minnesota State University in conjunction with Constitution Day and National Voter Registration Day.
MSU's Memorial Library is organizing displays of resources that explain the U.S. Constitution, the document's history and provide information about its signers. A limited number of free pocket copies of the Constitution will be available at the library.
A voter registration table will be set up 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the campus mall near the library. The public may participate in the activity sponsored by MSU's Library Services, the university’s Women’s Center and the League of Women Voters-St. Peter/Mankato.
The activity is scheduled in advance of National Voter Registration Day, Sept. 19. The nonpartisan civic holiday was first observed in 2012.
Constitution Day is an American federal observance traditionally observed Sept. 17.
