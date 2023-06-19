ST. PETER — As actors took the stage in St. Peter during their rehearsal for "Kumbayah: The Juneteenth Story," playwright Rose McGee said theater was a good medium to share the holiday’s history because it captures audiences’ attention.
“It’s hard to hold the attention of people when you’re lecturing, or when you’re trying to teach all the time without some sort of extra medium. With theater, it gives you an opportunity to be present,” she said.
The two-act play addresses the period in history when news was withheld that Black people were no longer to be kept as slaves.
The story begins with a prologue set in the early 1800s in a small West African village where a young mother and her small son are being abducted from their home by slave catchers, the play description said.
Act One: Scene One is set in the present time in a popular North Minneapolis soul-food restaurant where a group of youths and adults ultimately end up discussing what Juneteenth means.
But McGee, who first wrote the play almost 30 years ago, said it also teaches the history through a love story.
“I wanted it to be something to help people see the essence of Black joy and how Black people support each other,” she said. “They go through the trials and tribulations, because this thing around being enslaved and not even owning yourself and not even having the say as to whether you’ll be able to keep your children or not is a very painful thing.”
“It’s traumatic, and yet at the same time, there are these moments in the play, throughout the play where we see the humor. We see how people find way to help treat each other in ways to say it’s going to be alright.”
The play is presented by metro-based organizations the Minnesota Humanities Center and Sweet Potato Comfort Pie, the latter of which McGee is a founder of.
The cast and crew are taking the play on a tour throughout Minnesota, with its latest stop being in St. Peter this Monday.
Actor Anthony Galloway, who plays narrator Frederick Douglass, said one of the important aspects of the play is that it tells a full-bodied story with an appreciation for the cultures and the lives of the people that shaped it.
“It’s going to touch on many different aspects of humanity, so not just love, but also the interchange between family members, the ancestral passing along of generations, all of those things come into mind. I think that’s what makes this show special,” he said.
He added that he hopes audiences take away a deeper fearlessness about telling the truth about history.
“I think that’s a gold mine for this play. It really, before you can even think about being scared of the truth or made uncomfortable by it, you’re in it, and you see that it’s possible to do that and still have joy, still move forward,” he said.
While in the St. Peter and Mankato region, the cast and crew will be learning about local history as well, McGee said, including the history of the Dakota 38 Memorial.
“That’s a painful piece of history. What people don’t also know is when Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, in that same time, probably the same pen and the same ink, is when he signed that execution, and so that’s very painful, too,” she said.
She added that people can continue to educate themselves on the history of Juneteenth by continuing to read.
“There’s so much that is out there. We’re designing curriculum to help people understand how to take this beyond just now,” she said.
Actors of all ages are a part of the play.
Anaiya Wilson, 13, said the play is an example of how community is an important aspect of learning.
“Something that I’ve learned from this play is really that community is a big thing, because though I have learned about Juneteenth, I’ve learned about it in the classroom and from community, this play has made learning fun, so I’ve been able to take away stuff and keep it close to my heart compared to just sitting in a lecture,” she said.
Jawad Towns Jr., 14, said he hopes audiences take away the theme of persistence.
“Pay attention to, not just in this play, but looking back at our ancestors and the many slaves that went through the struggle, paying attention to their persistence. They never gave up,” he said.
“Their faith-based mentality kept them going. It kept their persistence up. I feel like if the audience takes that away and recognizes that these people have hope, it’s part of the symbolism of this Juneteenth.”
The play will continue its tour this week with its next stop in Rochester.
