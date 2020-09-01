MANKATO — With Mankato’s latest roundabout — at Stadium and Pohl Roads — now open to traffic, the city is set to fast-track the next one.
Bids for the eastward extension of Adams Street came in so low that the city has extra money in hand to add a traffic circle at Adams and Blue Earth County Road 12, designs are being drawn up, and construction could start in April.
The project is moving much more quickly than other local roundabouts, particularly those involving two or more jurisdictions, which often took years of discussion, planning and financing before construction could begin. It was only a month ago the city and county tentatively agreed to build the Adams/County Road 12 roundabout.
The rapid progress comes in part from necessity. The region’s largest truck stop is set to open just east of the intersection next year. In preparation for the truck stop, the city needs to slightly extend Adams Street to the east. Bids for the project came in so far below the city engineer’s estimate that there will be nearly $442,000 in unanticipated additional funding available to apply to next year’s roundabout.
Dirt Merchant Inc. was awarded the Adams extension project after offering to do the work for just under $945,000. With the cost expected to be about $1.4 million, all but one of the six bids was below the estimate.
Combined with tax abatement revenue generated from nearby properties and state grant funding, the financing for the $1.2 million upgrade of the intersection is largely set. City Manager Pat Hentges said the project could be constructed in as little as nine weeks.
The roundabout will replace the current intersection, which has a stop sign on Adams Street and prohibits certain left turns. While a roundabout isn’t necessary at current traffic levels, the truck stop and a large trucking sales and service building planned to the west of the intersection are predicted to greatly increase the number of 18-wheelers rolling through the junction. Up to 1,330 trucks will travel in and out of the Trifecta truck stop each day, along with nearly 3,300 other vehicles, and 835 vehicles will be doing the same at the Harrison Truck Center, according to a study by the SRF Consulting Group.
Even with the new truck-focused businesses, the current intersection would perform well for the next five years, SRF found. The left-turn restrictions, however, would be inconvenient enough for customers at the truck stop that the project might be derailed, according to city officials. Instead, they were proposing stop signs on both sides of Adams Streets and allowing all turn movements, a plan the county deemed unsafe.
And both of those less-expensive intersection designs would begin to perform poorly in 15 years or sooner, SRF found. Traffic in general is predicted to rise significantly on that side of Mankato in the years ahead, reaching nearly 30,000 daily vehicles on County Road 12 and about 16,000 on Adams Street by 2045. By 2040, a non-roundabout intersection would snarl traffic during peak driving times, the consultants predicted, with Adams Street drivers waiting longer than three minutes for a gap in traffic to turn onto County Road 12 or cross it.
