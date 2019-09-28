We’ve all done things that at the time seemed laudable but we later came to regret.
Wally Conron is facing that moment over something he designed in 1989.
In his case it was a dog, specifically the labradoodle, which he designed by mixing a Labrador with a poodle.
He admitted in a radio interview that creating “a Frankenstein’s monster” was one of his life’s regrets.
Conron said the large majority of labradoodles are either crazy or have a hereditary problem.
This raised ire in all those who have the mopheaded designer dogs. Dog owners love their pets, no matter how behaviorally challenged.
He’s not the first, or last, to come up with something horribly designed, but he’s one of the few who has done it with living things.
Most bad designs are the everyday things we all use. I frequently buy something, open it and start using it, thinking why did they ever put that lever there, that button here or shape it like this? They have design flaws a middle school kid could have figured out before putting something on the market.
My TV remote has 43 buttons. I use five, sometimes six. Many of the remaining buttons remain poorly labeled mysteries. Ditto for microwaves.
Whoever invented the hard plastic “clamshell” packaging on items needs to be punished. There’s no human way to remove it without sharp knives and scissors. And if the knife and scissor blades don’t cut you, the razor sharp edge of the plastic you’re cutting off will.
USB connectors are ubiquitous, used on everything from your computer to phone chargers. They’ve become a necessity in life. So why, exactly, did they design them so you don’t easily know which is the top or the bottom?
Theoretically, that means you have a 50-50 chance of plugging the USB in right the first time. But I think there’s a mathematical theorem that says if you’re doing something critical and you’re pressed for time, a 50-50 chance of success actually turns to an 80-20 chance of failure.
The only connector more frustrating are those round plugs you have in the back of TVs that have nine little pins inside a metal plug. No matter how careful you are, one of those flimsy nine pins will bend slightly making the connection impossible.
I have some fluorescent lights in my shop. The bulb cylinders have two little pins on each end you are supposed to line up, push and twist into both sockets simultaneously, while reaching over your head.
The “Caps Lock” key on the keyboard I’m using, like on all keyboards, is a big key just left of the middle row of letters. Except for some dimwits who like to shout in all capital letters when they’re commenting on social media, no one uses the “Caps Lock” key. Yet it’s just above the “Shift” key that you use all the time, in a prominent spot you easily hit by accident while typing and suddenly you start TYPING EVERYTHING IN CAPITAL LETTERS.
Charcoal briquette bags have tops that are stitched across the width of the bag with white string. If you practice and know how to do it, you can find a little piece of end string, loop it through another and then pull it, with the string peeling off to open the bag. That’s not usually what happens. People pick at the strings, look on both sides, pick some more, then grab the bag and use brute force to rip the top off.
Or maybe you could just stick the end of the bag in your labradoodle’s mouth, tell him it’s dog food and he’ll tear it open.
Just make sure the poor fella doesn’t eat the charcoal.
