MANKATO — The rise of marijuana legalization in the U.S. raises a host of public health questions.
While the increasingly decriminalized drug has medicinal and safe recreational utility for many, it also presents challenges for those who serve people with substance abuse problems.
A summit coming up in Mankato will explore the issue through a public health lens.
The Minnesota Association of Resources for Recovery and Chemical Health, or MARRCH, organizes a daylong summit with a different focus each year in Mankato. After last year’s opioid-centric event, MARRCH President Dean Gilbertson said marijuana seemed like a fitting choice for the Sept. 13 summit given recent discussions about legalization at the Minnesota Legislature.
“It’s a pretty hot political issue, and our perspective for MARRCH as an organization is we take a neutral position,” said Gilbertson, who is also the CEO at Mankato’s House of Hope. “The purpose of the summit from a public health perspective is to provide education.”
With any push to legalize a substance, a public health response usually follows. Education campaigns against impaired driving, teen usage and smoking indoors are just a few examples of the messages health departments could want to circulate.
Some of these topics will come up at the summit, whether during breakout sessions or keynote addresses. The event’s morning keynote will be on marijuana policy, followed by an afternoon address on lessons learned from Colorado.
The Rocky Mountain state became the nation’s testing ground for legalized marijuana in 2014. Data collected since then gives clues into how a population reacts to greater access to the drug.
Between 2014 and 2017, Colorado saw a 1.9% increase in adult marijuana usage, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Daily use rose by 1.6%. DUI citations issued by the Colorado State Patrol, however, dropped from 5,705 in 2014 to 4,849 in 2017.
Christy Barnett of the House of Hope, who also serves as MARRCH’s Region 7 governor, said the treatment provider is already seeing how legalization elsewhere impacts the way clients view the drug. She gave the example of a client who rationalized their abuse of the drug by saying it’s legal in some states. The client’s problem wasn’t the legality of the marijuana, but that they had an addiction preventing them from safely using it.
“Public perception of what marijuana is and how safe it is and isn’t is changing,” Barnett said. “As a field and as a community, it’s important we take a look at that and how it will affect us.”
If marijuana decriminalization continues, she said it should be viewed as a similar public health issue as alcohol.
“Alcohol is legal and there are lots of people who drink it and don’t have a problem with it, but also a ton who do have problems with it,” she said. “Marijuana should be viewed along the same lines.”
Among House of Hope clients, Gilbertson said marijuana is second to methamphetamine as far as substance abuse prevalence. Alcohol, the third, will be the focus of next year’s MARRCH summit.
The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Mankato Civic Center. Online registration is now open at www.marrch.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.